Sadie Marcella Mathis, born June 15, 1929, passed into the loving arms of Jesus on April 6, 2023, at the age of 93.
Marcella, or Mema, as most knew her, was survived by a daughter, Delores Painter (Larry) and a son, Bill Mathis (Janett), as well as a grandson, Carey Lampton (Stacey), and five-great grandchildren whom she adored and with whom she was very involved.
Marcella’s greatest calling in life was as wife to her beloved “Mac,” Wolford B. Mathis. They were married just short of 60 years before his passing in 2005.
She was also a devoted mother and grandmother, spending lots of time with her only grandson and five great-grandchildren. Marcella loved to cook and sew. Many in Batesville enjoyed delicious meals at her table in her longtime home on Sidney Street. As for her sewing, she was a perfectionist, especially in the creation of her grand-daughter-in-law’s wedding dress. Whether as a neighbor, church member or co-worker, Marcella befriended many. In her later years, Marcella enjoyed serving and fellowship with her many friends of First Baptist Batesville. Marcella worked a number of years at White Rogers, where she also cultivated friendships that were long lasting and very dear to her.
Marcella’s life began in Weldon, daughter of Russ and Dola Rogers. She was the youngest and last surviving of the family’s five children. At age 16, Marcella married the love of her life, W.B. Mathis. They raised their two children in Newport, and later retired together in Batesville, where they moved in 1966.
A graveside celebration of life service will be held in honor of Mrs. Mathis on Saturday, June 17, at 2 p.m. at Oaklawn Cemetery.
