In Mark Nichols’ Nov. 3 op-ed, he claimed Rev. Fr. Kevin “Keith” Gore was trying to change the subject of the debate, something that Mr. Nichols himself did in that same op-ed.
The DVD Mr. Nichols handed out at the October library board meeting alone is enough to be creeped out by this man, but nonetheless what Rev. Gore pointed out in his own op-ed is all true, no misconstruing of facts, no mis- or disinformation.
At this point, we are all sick and tired of the same dead horse being beaten. On Nov. 5, the library released a statement clearing up all of the disinformation coming from Mr. Nichols in his op-ed and in meetings held before.
I think it is well past time to for us to say the quiet part out loud: Mark Nichols, you should resign.
Chenoa Summers
Jonesboro
