IMBODEN — Sloan-Hendrix clinched the 2A-2 conference championship Wednesday with a 57-38 victory over Salem in senior boys’ basketball.
Braden Cox scored 19 points to lead the Greyhounds (23-5, 11-0 conference). Ethan Lee aded 12 points and 13 rebounds.
Sloan-Hendrix led 16-9 after the first quarter, 32-20 at halftime and 45-30 after the third quarter.
Brookland 44, Pocahontas 43
POCAHONTAS – Brookland held off Pocahontas for a 44-43 victory in 4A-3 senior boys’ basketball Wednesday night.
David York scored 15 points and Briar Allred added nine for the Bearcats (12-10, 8-5 conference), who close conference play tonight at Trumann. Valley View (10-10, 9-4 conference) leads Brookland by a game in the race for the No. 2 seed in the 4A-3 district tournament, with Pocahontas (12-7, 7-5) also in the race.
Mason Baltz scored 14 points for Pocahontas.
Brookland led 12-9 after the first quarter, 25-22 at halftime and 36-34 after the third quarter.
Manila 63, Gosnell 38
GOSNELL – Manila rolled past Gosnell 63-38 Wednesday to remain in a first-place tie atop the 3A-3 conference in senior boys’ basketball.
The Lions (19-7, 13-2 conference) will host Osceola this evening in a game that will decide the outright 3A-3 title.
Brayden Nunnally scored 19 points to lead Manila, followed by Luke Kirk with 14, Jake Baltimore with 11 and Dax Davison with 10. Manila led 13-12 after the first quarter, 34-15 at halftime and 42-26 after three quarters.
Travis Reed led Gosnell with nine points.
Osceola 80, Walnut Ridge 55
WALNUT RIDGE – Osceola avenged a home loss to Walnut Ridge by defeating the Bobcats 80-55 in 3A-3 conference senior boys’ basketball Wednesday.
Daylen Love scored 28 points to lead the Seminoles (19-4, 13-2 conference). A.J. Harris added 15 points, Zarian Spears 14 and Terrance Nimmers 11 in Osceola’s eighth consecutive victory.
Corning 51, Harrisburg 31
CORNING – Corning dominated the second half Wednesday to earn a 51-31 victory over Harrisburg in 3A-3 senior boys’ basketball.
The Bobcats outscored the Hornets 23-10 in the third quarter to take a 41-23 lead.
Jayce Couch scored 20 points to lead Corning, which is 6-9 in the conference.
Clayton Vanpool added 11 points, Eli Mason chipped in with nine and Luke Blanchard added eight.
Michael Deckelman and Will Cronin scored nine and seven points, respectively, for Harrisburg.
MacArthur 46, Batesville 30
PARAGOULD – MacArthur rolled past Batesville 46-30 Wednesday in the first round of the 5A-East conference junior boys’ tournament.
Jayden Malone scored 11 points to lead MacArthur (25-0). C.J. Larry, Tramon Butler and Jon Blocker added 10 points each for the Cyclones, who played tournament host Greene County Tech in the semifinals Thursday evening.
2A-3 Jr. District
LAKE CITY – Marmaduke advanced in both divisions of the 2A-3 junior high district basketball tournament Wednesday.
John McCalister and Carson Robinson scored 12 points each to lead Marmaduke to a 43-37 victory over Bay in the boys’ bracket. Kaden Hartley scored 19 points for Bay.
Marmaduke held off Rector 29-27 in the girls’ division, led by Cali Burnett with nine points.
Earle defeated Bay 41-35 in another girls’ game, led by Jada Maples with 18 points. Bella Dobbins scored nine points for Bay.
East Poinsett County defeated Rector 41-26 in the boys’ division, led by Jacob Gaines with 16 points and Lane Dirlam with 12.
1A-3 Jr. District
MAMMOTH SPRING – Armorel held off Crowley’s Ridge Academy 34-32 Wednesday in the 1A-3 junior boys’ district tournament.
Jackson Welch scored 11 points to lead Armorel, which held a 26-18 lead after three quarters. Doss Clayton scored 12 points for CRA (7-12).
Maynard defeated CRA 44-23 in a junior girls’ division game. Ryan Gramling scored 10 points and Addie Estes nine for CRA (4-10).
