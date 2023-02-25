Player of the Year
Micah McMillan, senior setter/outside hitter, Valley View
Season statistics: 362 kills (.325 percentage), 336 assists, 243 digs, 44 aces, 25 blocks.
McMillan, a repeat Best Under The Sun selection, powered the Lady Blazers to a 28-5-1 record and a state finals appearance for the 20th consecutive season, earning all-state and all-state tournament honors.
Coach of the Year
Nancy Rodriguez, Brookland
Rodriguez, who was recently named East head coach for the Arkansas high school all-star game, led the Lady Bearcats to a 30-4 record and the Class 4A state championship, the fourth of her tenure.
Newcomer of the Year
Evan Polsgrove, sophomore outside hitter, Brookland
Season statistics: 350 kills, 239 digs, 62 aces.
Polsgrove earned all-state honors in her first season of high school volleyball as the Lady Bearcats won the 4A state championship.
First team
Cassidi Campbell, senior middle hitter/outside hitter, Wynne
Season statistics: 354 kills (.342 percentage), 78 blocks.
Campbell, a repeat Best Under The Sun selection, earned Class 4A all-state and all-state tournament honors after leading Wynne to the state quarterfinals.
Skylee Clayton, junior middle blocker, Crowley’s Ridge Academy
Season statistics: averaged 16 kills, six digs, three blocks per match.
Clayton, a repeat Best Under The Sun selection, was an all-state and all-state tournament selection for CRA, which reached the Class 3A state semifinals.
Chloe Rodriguez, sophomore setter, Brookland
Season statistics: 1,004 assists, 151 kills (0.444 percentage), 170 digs, 52 aces.
Rodriguez, last season’s Best Under The Sun Newcomer of the Year, earned Class 4A state tournament MVP honors after leading the Bearcats past Shiloh Christian in the state final.
Maddie Smith, junior outside hitter, Brookland
Season statistics: 331 kills (.376 percentage), 18 aces.
Smith, a repeat Best Under The Sun selection, earned all-state honors and had 13 kills in the state final as Brookland won the 4A state championship.
Rylee Walker, junior libero, Brookland
Season statistics: 451 digs, 54 aces, 92.4 serving percentage.
Walker had 19 digs against Shiloh Christian in the state final, capping a year in which she earned all-state and all-state tournament honors.
Morghan Weaver, senior middle blocker/outside hitter, Valley View
Season statistics: 223 kills (.316 percentage), 203 digs, 100 blocks, 39 aces.
Weaver, a repeat Best Under The Sun selection, had 13 kills in the state final against Benton to conclude an all-state and all-state tournament season.
Second team
Keeley Beary, senior middle blocker, Brookland
Season statistics: 200 kills, 74 blocks.
Beary, an all-state and all-state tournament selection, was a force at the net for the Lady Bearcats.
Ellery Gillham, senior middle hitter, Hoxie
Season statistics: 349 kills, 230 digs, 44 aces, 35 blocks.
Gillham, the Best Under The Sun Newcomer of the Year after the 2020 season, earned all-state and all-state tournament honors as the Lady Mustangs reached the 3A state semifinals.
Maddie Johnson, senior middle blocker, Jonesboro
Season statistics: 214 kills, 60 blocks, 21 aces.
Johnson earned all-state honors as the Lady Hurricane reached the state tournament in its first season of 6A competition.
Mikayla Lambert, junior middle blocker/outside hitter, Paragould
Season statistics: 280 kills, 216 digs, 40 blocks.
Lambert earned all-state honors as a six-rotation player for the Lady Rams.
Riley Owens, sophomore setter/outside hitter, Valley View
Season statistics: 183 kills, 444 assists, 226 digs, 48 aces, 36 blocks.
Owens earned all-state honors as the Lady Blazers rolled to the 5A-East championship and reached their 20th consecutive state final.
Anna Parker, senior defensive specialist, Jonesboro
Season statistics: 421 digs, 20 aces.
Parker earned all-state and all-state tournament honors for the Lady Hurricane, which finished fourth in the 6A-Central.
Sydney Pickering, senior defensive specialist/outside hitter, Westside
Season statistics: 254 digs, 114 assists, 86 kills, 32 aces.
Pickering was an all-state and all-state tournament selection for the Lady Warriors, who reached the Class 4A state semifinals.
Ava Routledge, senior defensive specialist/libero, Valley View
Season statistics: 289 digs, 27 aces.
Routledge played a key role on the back row for the Lady Blazers, earning all-state tournament honors for her efforts as a libero.
Lanie Welch, junior outside hitter, Westside
Season statistics: 216 kills, 231 digs, 27 blocks, 24 aces.
Welch earned all-state tournament honors as the Lady Warriors reached the 4A state semifinals, recording 28 kills and 25 digs in three matches.
Maggie Winders, senior setter, Wynne
Season statistics; 927 assists, 217 digs, 93 kills, 38 aces.
Winders was an all-state selection for the Lady Yellowjackets, who finished second to Brookland in the 4A-Northeast and reached the state quarterfinals.