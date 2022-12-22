JONESBORO — Arkansas State announced 29 football recruits Wednesday on the first day of the early signing period.
The Red Wolves signed 20 high school players, eight FBS/FCS transfers and one junior college transfer. ASU’s signing class was ranked first in the Sun Belt Conference by 247Sports, Rivals and On3.com.
It’s the second year in a row for the Red Wolves to reel in a highly touted class under third-year head coach Butch Jones.
“We’re excited to welcome 29 new additions to our football family, to our entire university. We’re very excited about that,” Jones said. “This is only the first signing period, so this is not the end. It’s just the beginning. We will have more additions to follow, some maybe in the next few weeks, some in the next signing period and obviously we get into spring and evaluate our team, where we’re at, and then moving forward when the portal reopens again.”
ASU signed players from 12 states and one originally from Germany. The Red Wolves added five players from the state of Arkansas, the most they’ve had in one class since 2015.
In-state products who joined the Red Wolves on Wednesday included El Dorado wide receiver DeAndra Burns Jr., Benton offensive lineman Walker Davis, Pulaski Robinson safety Brandon Greil, Stuttgart running back Cedric Hawkins and former Benton running back Zak Wallace, a transfer from Tennessee-Martin who was a two-time Ohio Valley Conference selection.
“I think with this class we were able to address many needs, deficiencies that we have in our program, but also we were able to address immediate needs through the transfer portal,” Jones said. “You’ll see this class continue to have additions to it, be able to grow through it. As we all know, we have some needs we need to rectify and correct, so we’ve been very diligent in the transfer portal as well.”
Wallace, who is one of 12 midyear signees who will be available for spring practice, finished with 1,012 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns last season at UTM.
Other transfer portal additions include center Jacob Bayer (Lamar), defensive lineman Micah Bland (North Alabama), offensive lineman Tobias Braun (Ole Miss), quarterback Will Crowder (West Virginia), linebacker Wendell Davis Jr. (Northwestern), offensive lineman Hamilton Hall (Ole Miss) and wide receiver Courtney Jackson (Syracuse).
Crowder was heavily recruited out of Gardendale, Ala., but threw only eight passes over two seasons at West Virginia. Davis played under ASU defensive coordinator Rob Harley while at Pittsburgh. Jackson had 63 career receptions at Syracuse for 662 yards.
The lone junior college transfer is Kevin Diaz, an all-region tight end from Northwest Mississippi Community College. ASU signed two quarterbacks in Crowder and Jaylen Raynor of Kernersville, N.C., who will also be available to go through spring practice.
The Red Wolves signed six players from Florida, including two from Lakeland in safety Dontay Joyner and linebacker RJ Kelly. Joyner was committed to Marshall before changing his mind to sign with ASU on Wednesday.
Jones reiterated his determination to build the program with a foundation of high school players, supplemented by players from the transfer portal.
“I think the biggest challenge in college football today is are you building a program or are you building a team?” Jones said. “I think with the transfer portal, you get to more where you’re building a team. Well, we still believe we can build a program.”
ASU football signees
Brian Alston: 6-2, 241, Fr., DL, Birmingham, Ala. (Spain Park HS)
Jacob Bayer: 6-3, 315, Jr., OL, Grandview, Texas (Lamar)*
Micah Bland: 6-1, 321, Sr.-R, DL, Louisville, Ky. (North Alabama)*
Tobias Braun: 6-7, 315, So.-R, OL, Freiburg im Breisgau, Germany (Ole Miss)*
Tennel Bryant: 5-7, 149, Fr., WR, Cincinnati, Ohio (Archbishop Moeller HS)
DeAndra Burns Jr.: 5-10, 154, Fr., WR, El Dorado, Ark. (El Dorado HS)
Chauncy Cobb: 5-6, 147, Fr., WR, Clewiston, Fla. (Clewiston HS)*
Will Crowder: 6-2, 217, So.-R, QB, Gardendale, Ala. (West Virginia)*
Clyde Curry: 6-2, 162, Fr., WR, Gadsden, Ala. (Gadsden City HS)
Walker Davis: 6-3, 280, Fr., OL, Benton, Ark. (Benton HS)*
Wendell Davis Jr.: 6-3, 240, Sr.-R, LB, Richmond, Va. (Northwestern)*
Kevin Diaz: 6-4, 259, Jr. TE, Houston, Miss. (Northwest Mississippi CC)*
Brandon Greil: 5-11, 159, Fr., S, Little Rock, Ark. (Joe T. Robinson HS)
Timothy Gulley: 6-1, 294, Fr., DL, Pensacola, Fla. (Pensacola Catholic HS)
Hamilton Hall: 6-5, 315, Sr.-R, OL, Atlanta, Ga. (Ole Miss)*
Cedric Hawkins: 5-7, 173, Fr., RB, Stuttgart, Ark. (Stuttgart HS)
DeAubry Hood: 5-11, 170, Fr., CB, Harker Heights, Texas (Harker Heights HS)
Courtney Jackson: 5-11, 179, Jr.-R, WR, Monroeville, Pa. (Syracuse)*
Terrell James: 6-3, 219, Fr., DE, Lake Wales, Fla. (Lake Wales HS)
Ian Jeffries: 6-4, 274, Fr., DL, Southaven, Miss. (Southaven HS)
Dontay Joyner: 6-0, 165, Fr., S, Lakeland, Fla. (Lakeland HS)
RJ Kelly: 6-1, 220, Fr., LB, Lakeland, Fla. (Lakeland HS)
Takare Lipscomb: 6-0, 175, Fr., WR, Carrollton, Ga. (Carrollton HS)
Tyler Little: 6-4, 240, Fr., TE, Galena, Kan. (Galena HS)
Mason Myers: 6-4, 254, Fr., OL, Moody, Ala. (Moody HS)
Jaylen Raynor: 6-0, 198, Fr., QB, Kernersville, NC (East Forsyth HS)*
Jordan Sample: 6-2, 194, Fr., LB, Missouri City, Texas (Fort Bend Marshall HS)
Zak Wallace: 6-0, 220, Jr.-R, RB, Benton, Ark. (UT Martin)*
Jamil Williams: 5-11, 202, Fr., LB, Palmetto, Fla. (Palmetto HS)
*Available to participate in A-State’s 2023 spring camp (12)