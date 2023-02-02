JONESBORO — Arkansas State University’s football roster grew by nine signees Wednesday as the regular signing period began for Division I football.
Six of the nine signees announced Wednesday are transfers from Football Bowl Subdivision or Football Championship Subdivision programs. ASU’s 2023 recruiting class now includes 36 total players, 15 of whom will be available for spring camp this semester.
Wednesday’s newcomers included a familiar face in wide receiver Corey Rucker, who has returned to ASU after transferring to South Carolina last season.
Rucker appeared in two games last season at South Carolina, recording one catch for 52 yards and a touchdown against Charlotte, before suffering a season-ending injury. He spent the 2020 and 2021 seasons at ASU, where he earned second-team All-Sun Belt honors in 2021 after leading the team and ranking fifth in the Sun Belt with 826 receiving yards on 59 catches. Rucker was second in the league with nine receiving touchdowns.
ASU added two quarterbacks, Colorado transfer J.T. Shrout and freshman Christian Hunt of Redondo Beach, Calif.
Shrout, who played in eight games over three seasons at Tennessee, saw action in nine games last season at Colorado. He completed 90 passes for 1,220 yards and seven touchdowns.
Hunt, listed as a three-star prospect by 247Sports, finished with 1,950 passing yards on 263 attempts in 2022. He threw 20 touchdown passes.
ASU added to its offensive line with Jalen Cunningham, a senior transfer from Ole Miss who is one of three former Rebel linemen in the Red Wolves’ 2023 class. Cunningham appeared in 46 games with one start, seeing action primarily on the Rebels’ special teams unit.
Linebacker Gavin Potter joins the Red Wolves as a transfer from Kansas, where he started 25 games while appearing in 37 over four seasons. He was the Big 12 Defensive Freshman of the Year in 2019 and drew 11 starts in 2021, making 78 tackles.
Cornerback Manny Stokes Jr. played in nine games last fall at Coastal Carolina, where he made 24 tackles, and also gained experience as a kick returner.
Defensive back Donte Thompson helped Incarnate Word reach the FCS semifinals. He was third in FCS with 17 pass breakups and also made 37 tackles.
Freshman Clune Van Andel of Grand Rapids, Mich., is ranked as the No. 12 kicker for the Class of ‘23 by Chris Sailer Kicking. Freshman Lucas Ott of Webb City, Mo., was signed as a deep snapper.
ASU signees
Brian Alston: 6-2, 241, Fr., DL, Birmingham, Ala. (Spain Park HS)
Jacob Bayer: 6-3, 315, Jr., OL, Grandview, Texas (Lamar)#
Micah Bland: 6-1, 321, Sr.-R, DL, Louisville, Ky. (North Alabama)#
Tobias Braun: 6-7, 315, So.-R, OL, Freiburg im Breisgau, Germany (Ole Miss#
Tennel Bryant: 5-7, 149, Fr., WR, Cincinnati, Ohio (Archbishop Moeller HS)
DeAndra Burns Jr.: 5-10, 154, Fr., WR, El Dorado, Ark. (El Dorado HS)
Chauncy Cobb: 5-6, 147, Fr., WR, Clewiston, Fla. (Clewiston HS)#
Jalen Cunningham: 6-5, 300, Sr.-R, OL, Odenville, Ala. (Ole Miss)#
Clyde Curry: 6-2, 162, Fr., WR, Gadsden, Ala. (Gadsden City HS)
Walker Davis: 6-3, 280, Fr., OL, Benton, Ark. (Benton HS)#
Kevin Diaz: 6-4, 259, Jr. TE, Houston, Miss. (Northwest Mississippi CC)#
Brandon Greil: 5-11, 159, Fr., S, Little Rock, Ark. (Joe T. Robinson HS)
Timothy Gulley: 6-1, 294, Fr., DL, Pensacola, Fla. (Pensacola Catholic HS)
Hamilton Hall: 6-5, 315, Sr.-R, OL, Atlanta, Ga. (Ole Miss)#
Cedric Hawkins: 5-7, 173, Fr., RB, Stuttgart, Ark. (Stuttgart HS)
DeAubry Hood: 5-11, 170, Fr., CB, Harker Heights, Texas (Harker Heights HS)
Christian Hunt: 6-5, 210, Fr., QB, Redondo Beach, Calif. (Redondo Union HS)
Courtney Jackson: 5-11, 179, Jr.-R, WR, Monroeville, Pa. (Syracuse)#
Terrell James: 6-3, 219, Fr., DE, Lake Wales, Fla. (Lake Wales HS)
Ian Jeffries: 6-4, 274, Fr., DL, Southaven, Miss. (Southaven HS)
Dontay Joyner: 6-0, 165, Fr., S, Lakeland, Fla. (Lakeland HS)
RJ Kelly: 6-1, 220, Fr., LB, Lakeland, Fla. (Lakeland HS)
Takare Lipscomb: 6-0, 175, Fr., WR, Carrollton, Ga. (Carrollton HS)
Tyler Little: 6-4, 240, Fr., TE, Galena, Kan. (Galena HS)
Mason Myers: 6-4, 254, Fr., OL, Moody, Ala. (Moody HS)
Lucas Ott: 6-3, 220, Fr., DS, Webb City, Mo. (Webb City HS)
Gavin Potter: 6-2, 225, Jr.-R, LB, Broken Arrow, Okla. (Kansas)#
Jaylen Raynor: 6-0, 198, Fr., QB, Kernersville, NC (East Forsyth HS#
Corey Rucker: 6-1, 212, So.-R, WR, Bentonia, Miss. (South Carolina)#
Jordan Sample: 6-2, 194, Fr., LB, Missouri City, Texas (Fort Bend Marshall HS)
J.T. Shrout: 6-3, 210, Sr.-R, QB, Santa Clarita, Calif. (Colorado)
Manny Stokes Jr.: 5-10, 165, Jr., CB, Orlando, Fla. (Coastal Carolina)#
Donte Thompson: 5-11, 175, Jr., DB, Pensacola, Fla. (UIW)#
Clune Van Andel: 6-0, 195, Fr., K. Grand Rapids, Mich. (Forest Hills Eastern HS)
Zak Wallace: 6-0, 220, Jr.-R, RB, Benton, Ark. (UT Martin)#
Jamil Williams: 5-11, 202, Fr., LB, Palmetto, Fla. (Palmetto HS)
#—Available for spring practice