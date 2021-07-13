JONESBORO — Arkansas State women’s soccer coach Brian Dooley announced Tuesday that Summit Dann (Western Carolina), Hailey Rogers (Southern Miss) and Holly Stalls (Louisville) have transferred to ASU and will compete with the Red Wolves in the 2021 season.
Dann transfers after two seasons at Western Carolina. She played in 28 matches for the Catamounts, making 24 starts, including all 12 fixtures of the 2020-21 campaign. She scored three goals in her career at Western Carolina and helped the defense to nine shutouts, including three last season.
Dann prepped at Science Hill High School in Johnson City, Tenn., and led the Hilltoppers to a state championship.
Rogers played at Southern Miss the last two seasons. In 2019, she appeared in 11 matches and aided the defense to four clean sheets. Tabbed a two-time all-region selection and Region MVP, Rogers was a standout at Evangelical Christian School in Memphis.
Stalls was a member of the Louisville program during the 2020-21 season. She was a four-year player at Collierville, Tenn., leading the Dragons to the District 15 championship as a senior. She finished her high school career with 49 goals, including 18 as a senior, and dished out 43 assists.
On the club level, Stalls played for Lady Lobos Rush Premier and was named to Tennessee Olympic Development Program team from 2014-17.
Coming off the first Sun Belt Conference regular season title in program history, the Red Wolves welcome back 10 starters and 15 letterwinners from the squad that finished 11-5-1, 7-0-1 in league play. Sarah Sodoma, the program record holder with 29 career goals, and Megan McClure, the record holder for wins (23), goals-against average (0.94) and shutouts (22), are among the returning letterwinners.
ASU gets the 2021 season underway Aug. 13 with an exhibition match at Tennessee-Martin. The 22nd season of ASU soccer opens with a three-game road trip taking the Red Wolves to Washington State (Aug. 19), Eastern Washington (Aug. 21) and Missouri State (Aug. 26). The Red Wolves open the eight-game home slate against Ole Miss on Sunday, Aug. 29.
Men’s golf signees
ASU men’s golf coach Mike Hagen announced Tuesday that Kevin Latchaya and Pierce Johnson will join the Red Wolves for the 2021-22 season.
Latchaya and Johnson join Lucas Cena, Chris Rahm and Felix Krammer as part of the 2021-22 signing class. Latchaya and Rahm are Division I transfers while Cena joins the program from the NAIA level and Krammer and Johnson as former high school standouts.
A member of the Italian National Team since 2015, Latchaya has played at Liberty University the last two seasons. A graduate of Liceo Cambi in Falconara Marittima AN, Italy, Latchaya won the stroke play portion of the 2018 Italian Amateur Championship.
Johnson, a graduate of Dallas’ Highland Park, holds a junior golf scoreboard ranking of 257 overall and is ranked 115 in his class. He led his team to three straight Class 5A UIL state championships and was an all-state academic selection his senior year.
ASU wrapped up the 2020-21 season with a program-best seventh-place team finish at the NCAA Noblesville Regional. The squad produced its lowest three-round score ever at an NCAA regional with a total of 874. ASU finished the year 69-32 overall with 14 wins against top-50 programs.