JONESBORO — Arkansas State men’s basketball coach Mike Balado announced Tuesday that Henry Ford College guard Mak Manciel has signed his National Letter of Intent to join the Red Wolves for the 2022-23 season.
Manciel was a first-team National Junior College Athletic Association Division II All-American this season, averaging 15 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists to lead the Hawks to a 27-9 record.
“I am so excited to have Mak as part of our basketball family,” Balado said in ASU’s announcement. “This a quality young man with great work ethic and character. His ability to score, pass, and defend make him a special addition to our program. He comes with a ton of accolades to his name, but his humility and desire to be great sets him in a class of his own.”
Led by Manciel, Henry Ford College ranked 16th among NJCAA Division II teams in scoring at 88.7 points per game. Manciel shot 47.6 percent (168-353) from the field, 40.8 percent (51-125) beyond the arc and 83.0 percent (122-147) at the free throw line. He wrapped up the season with a 1.5 assist-to-turnover ratio while leading the team with 69 steals.
Manciel, who was also recruited by Wright State and Central Michigan, was named All-Region and earned Player of the Year, Freshman of the Year, First Team All-Conference, All-Defensive Team and All-Freshman Team honors at the conference level.
A graduate of Stevenson High School in Sterling Heights, Mich., Manciel played in six games his senior season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He attended Detroit County Day School his first two years of high school, then transferred to Stevenson for his junior year.
The fourth addition to the 2022-23 A-State men’s basketball roster, Manciel joins guard Detrick Reeves (Marion High School/John A. Logan College), guard Terrance Ford (Victory Rock Prep in Bradenton, Fla.) and forward Izayiah Nelson (Marietta, Ga., High School).