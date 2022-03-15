A-State announces extension for Balado

JONESBORO — Arkansas State University announced a two-year contract extension Tuesday afternoon for head men’s basketball coach Mike Balado.
Balado has a 69-80 record through five seasons as the Red Wolves’ head coach, including this season’s 18-11 finish. His contract was set to expire March 31.
“Our men’s basketball program saw improvement and progress this season and is moving in a good direction,” Tom Bowen, Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics, said in ASU’s announcement. “Coach Balado and I concur that neither of us is satisfied with the overall on-court results. We will not settle for progress alone.
“We are encouraged that with our talented roster currently in place and healthy recruiting, we are in a strong position to reach the championship and postseason goals we are all striving to accomplish. We look forward to Coach Balado’s continued leadership as our head men’s basketball coach.”
News of Balado’s extension came a day after second-year freshman Norchad Omier, the Red Wolves’ star player, announced on social media that he will return for ASU’s 2022-23 season.
Omier, a 6-foot-7 forward from Bluefields, Nicaragua, was this season’s Sun Belt Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year. He added NABC All-District 23 first-team honors on Tuesday.
Balado’s new contract became effective Tuesday and runs through March 15, 2024. His guaranteed base salary remains $375,000.
“I am honored and blessed to continue as Arkansas State’s head men’s basketball coach,” Balado said in ASU’s announcement. “Striving for excellence is top priority in this program, along with developing and mentoring this group of quality young men. I would like to thank Chancellor (Kelly) Damphousse and Tom Bowen for their unwavering support and trust. The future continues to be bright, and I can’t wait for the upcoming season.”
Including a 67-60 victory over Sun Belt Conference regular-season champion Texas State, ASU finished this past season with 11 home wins. The Red Wolves have an NCAA NET Ranking of 180 out of 358 Division I teams, the sixth-best rating in the league.
The Red Wolves finished 8-7 in Sun Belt play, with three games canceled because of the opponent’s COVID-19 issues. Two of those games were against rival Arkansas-Little Rock, which finished last in the Sun Belt.
“At the end of each sport’s season, I seek an assessment from Vice Chancellor Bowen as to the status of the program,” Damphousse said. “Ultimately, we agreed that Coach Balado has our men’s basketball program moving on the right trajectory. We believe that our incoming and returning student-athletes put us in great position to achieve our championship and postseason aspirations in the coming years. I am pleased that we were able to agree on an extension that gives Coach every opportunity to succeed here at Arkansas State.”
Balado has guided ASU to wins in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament in back-to-back seasons for the first time since the 2012-13 and 2013-14 seasons.
Omier, who played for the Nicaraguan national team last spring and summer, averaged 17.9 points and 12.2 rebounds as a second-year freshman, producing 20 double-doubles in 29 games. ASU lost 65-62 in the Sun Belt tournament quarterfinals to Georgia State, which went on to win the tournament.
ASU’s 2021-22 roster included only two seniors, two-time All-Sun Belt selection Marquis Eaton and Christian Willis. Former Jonesboro High School star Desi Sills, an Arkansas transfer who averaged 12.6 points per game in his first season at ASU, has one year of eligibility remaining.
The Red Wolves announced two signees during the early period, Victory Rock Prep (Fla.) point guard Terrance Ford Jr. and Marietta (Ga.) High School forward Izaiyah Nelson.