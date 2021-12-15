JONESBORO — Arkansas State announced 18 football signees on Wednesday, a recruiting class ranked as the best in the Sun Belt Conference by a couple of services.
Both 247Sports and Rivals ranked the Red Wolves’ second signing class under head coach Butch Jones as the Sun Belt Conference’s best on the early signing day. ASU announced 14 high school prospects, including one who became official during Jones’ Wednesday afternoon press conference, and four FBS transfers.
“I know the class is very high-ranked, but I’ll be honest with you, that’s the expectation,” Jones said. “That’s the expectation of how we’re going to get this football program the way we all want it to be and that’s the expectation as we continue to move forward. Again, it’s all about relationships, it’s all about having a great product to sell here at Arkansas State.
Jones discussed the Red Wolves’ need to improve on the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball during a 2-10 season, and Wednesday’s class included five defensive linemen and three offensive linemen.
ASU also added four defensive backs, one player listed as an athlete and one player each at quarterback, running back, wide receiver, tight end and linebacker.
“You never correct all your deficiencies in one recruiting class, but I think we were able to address some areas of need,” Jones said. “This recruiting class will continue to grow as we go into the next signing period, but it’s a great start.”
A couple of former Arkansas high school standouts are among the FBS transfers.
Defensive end Blayne Toll (6-6, 245), a former Hazen standout who initially signed with Arkansas and played in three games this year at Colorado, is already on campus. Ja’Quez Cross (5-11, 185), a former Fordyce standout listed as an athlete, played in three games on offense this fall at Purdue.
Defensive lineman Terion Sugick (6-2, 297) of Landover, Md., transferred to ASU after playing in three games this fall at Vanderbilt, while defensive back Eddie Smith (6-0, 190) of Slidell, La., spent three seasons at Alabama and one at Illinois.
Three of the FBS transfers are among seven players who will go through spring practice with the Red Wolves. Quarterback Jaxon Dailey (6-3, 215) of Pleasant Hill, Iowa, will enroll next month along with offensive lineman Saidou Ba of Memphis, tight end Miller McCrumby (6-4, 205) of Mount Pleasant, Texas, cornerback Ahmad Robinson (5-11, 180) of East St. Louis, Ill., and running back Mike Sharpe II (5-11, 190) of Pinson, Ala.
Dailey led Southeast Polk to Iowa’s Class 5A state championship while passing for 1,825 yards and 20 touchdowns.
Sugick, Kadan Lewis (6-2, 260) of Houma, La., and Ashtin Rustemeyer (6-2, 270) of St. Louis were recruited for the interior defensive line, while Toll and Keyron Crawford (6-5, 240) of Memphis are listed as defensive ends.
Robinson and James Reed III (5-11, 180) of Nashville, Tenn., are listed as cornerbacks, while Smith could play multiple secondary positions and Websley Etienne (6-0, 185) of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., was recruited with safety in mind. ASU signed Javante Mackey (6-3, 215) of Memphis at linebacker.
Ba, Aleric Watson (6-6, 265) of Murfreesboro, Tenn., and Elijah Zollicoffer (6-6, 330) of Covington, Ga., will bolster the offensive line. ASU also added to its receiver corps with Daverrick Jenkins (6-2, 175) of Miami.
Wednesday’s press conference began with 17 signees and ended with 18 as Jones received word that Crawford had chosen the Red Wolves.
The regular signing period begins Feb. 2 and Jones said ASU has needs remaining to address.
“There’s still some needs, the lines of scrimmage still particularly in the offensive line. We need to continue to add to that, particularly maybe an older player,” Jones said.
“The linebacker position is another area of need. We have to continue to work our competitive depth there. We’ll look for the best players available who really fit our profile, but if you look at specific needs, it could still be at running back, the offensive line, the linebacker position and then any player who really makes us a better football team and a better football program moving forward.”