JONESBORO — Arkansas State men’s basketball coach Mike Balado announced Friday that John A. Logan College product and former Marion High School standout Detrick Reeves has signed a letter of intent to join the Red Wolves for the 2022-23 season.
“We are excited to have Detrick join our program,” Balado said. “This is a young man I have had my eye on for a long time. His versatility, toughness and skill level as a basketball player make him a huge addition to our program. He also possesses a very high IQ on the floor and we can’t wait to have him on campus.”
Reeves appeared in 27 total games over the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons at John A. Logan while battling injuries. This past season, Reeves played in 22 games for a 29-4 team and made seven starts, posting 6.8 points per game on 44.5 percent (49-110) shooting and 35.2 percent (19-54) shooting beyond the arc. He also averaged 1.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists. As a freshman in 2020-21, Reeves played in five games and averaged 7.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists.
A two-time all-state selection, Reeves averaged 24 points as a senior and totaled over 2,500 points for Marion High School. He was a two-time Arkansas Sports Media Super Team selection and the 5A Player of the Year for the Arkansas Basketball Coaches Association. He helped the Patriots to the 2019 Class 5A state title with a 57-54 win over Little Rock Hall while the 2020 squad advanced to the state semifinals.
Reeves joins Victory Rock Prep guard Terrance Ford Jr. and Marietta (Ga.) High School forward Izaiyah Nelson as signees ahead of the 2022-23 season.