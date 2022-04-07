A-State begins NCAA bowling quest in regional

JONESBORO — The path to what Arkansas State hopes will be its first national championship in women’s bowling begins this morning in Lansing, Mich.
ASU plays Youngstown State in a first-round match in the NCAA Bowling Championship’s Lansing Regional at 8 a.m. A match against No. 3 overall seed Vanderbilt or Alabama State awaits the Red Wolves this afternoon as the double-elimination event continues at 2 p.m.
The Red Wolves are in the NCAA tournament field for the 14th consecutive season. They have finished second twice, including last season, and have also had two third-place finishes.
“There’s some luck factor involved. There’s some matching up with the style based on the pair and the lanes, all that stuff,” ASU head coach Justin Kostick said. “Eventually things have to probably go your way if you keep making it. That’s how I’ve always looked at it and unfortunately we haven’t totally gotten it done. We have to find a way to get that done.”
The regional champion in Lansing, where play concludes Saturday, will advance to the April 15-16 NCAA championship in Columbus, Ohio. Regional winners from Rochester, Erie and Arlington will also advance to the four-team championship.
ASU played for the national championship last year in Kansas City, Mo., losing 4-1 to Nebraska in the nationally-televised final.
“I think it’s a great opportunity for us. Obviously last year we finished runner-up and that was an amazing opportunity, bowling on TV,” said freshman Brooklyn Buchanan, whose overall 212.4 average led the Southland Bowling League. “I think we’re really excited to take our experiences from last year and our postseason so far and use that.”
ASU, which was No. 5 nationally in the RPI, earned an at-large bid with a 70-35 record. The Red Wolves are the No. 2 seed behind Vanderbilt in Lansing and probably would have gone to Arlington, Kostick said, if not for the fact that would have meant four Southland teams in that region.
Faith Welch and Emma Stull have overall per-game averages of 206.5 and 203.9 pins, respectively. The Red Wolves returned five bowlers who played in last year’s televised final, Kostick said.
“I wouldn’t say nervous was necessarily the word to describe it. It was more exciting, but also confusing because none of us had been on TV before except for one person on our team,” said Buchanan, who rolled 20 games over 200 in traditional play this season. “I think it was a learning experience and a learning curve for everybody.”
Vanderbilt, the Southland Bowling League champion, has an 89-39 season record that includes five victories over ASU in seven meetings. Youngstown State holds a 75-46 record while Alabama State is 83-48.
McKendree, the overall No. 1 seed in the 16-team field, is in the Erie Regional. No. 2 overall seed Nebraska is in the Rochester Regional, while No. 3 Vanderbilt is in the Lansing Regional and No. 4 Sam Houston State is in the Arlington Regional.
Kostick said the Red Wolves are as good as anyone in the field and just need to perform when it matters most.
“Whenever you get in, you want the opportunity to win and you have to get in to be able to win it,” he said. “Any time you get in, it’s a great privilege to have a chance to win a national title. That’s how I’ve always looked at it. It’s an opportunity to win the final match on a Saturday.”