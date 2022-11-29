A-State bounces back with rout of Bethel

JONESBORO — Malcolm Farrington led five double-figure scorers for Arkansas State as the Red Wolves bounced back from their first home loss of the season with a 90-65 rout of Bethel (Tenn.) on Sunday.
Farrington scored a career-high 18 points to lead the Red Wolves (4-3), who shot 58.6 percent from the floor (34-58) and out-rebounded the Wildcats 34-28.
All five of Farrington’s field goals came from beyond the arc, where he went 5-of-8. Markise Davis scored 15 points for the third game in a row on 6-of-7 shooting, including 3-of-4 from 3, to go along with five boards.
Julian Lual, who was 6-for-6 at the free throw line, added 12 points off the bench. Caleb Fields scored 11 points with seven assists, matching a season-best, while Terrance Ford, Jr. tallied 11 points with a career-high six assists.
A-State surged to an early 10-point lead before the Wildcats rallied with an 11-0 run to take their only lead of the contest, up 17-15 with 10:11 to play in the first half.
Back-to-back treys by Farrington halted the run, as ASU pushed its lead out to as much as 17 on a layup by Lual with under two minutes left in the half. A-State owned a 44-27 lead at halftime.
The Red Wolves scored seven unanswered to open the second half to extend their lead to 51-27. A-State led by as much as 31 when back-to-back Davis treys put the score at 86-55.
ASU suffered a 67-59 loss Friday night to Prairie View A&M after being outscored 41-28 in the second half.
Farrington and Davis led A-State with 15 points apiece. Seven of Fields’ 14 points came at the foul line, with the junior guard going 7-for-8 at the line while handing out a game-high five assists.
Prairie View’s Will Douglas led all players with 18 points and nine rebounds, while Jeremy Gambrell added 13 points for the Panthers.
Arkansas State concludes its home stand Thursday, hosting Mississippi Valley State. Tipoff against the Delta Devils is set for 7 p.m.