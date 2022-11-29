A-State bounces back with rout of Bethel

Arkansas State’s Omar El-Sheikh (22) looks for a shot during the Red Wolves’ 67-59 loss to Prairie View A&M on Friday. The Red Wolves, who defeated Bethel (Tenn.) 90-65 on Sunday, will host Mississippi Valley State on Thursday.

 Meagan Johnson photo

JONESBORO — Malcolm Farrington led five double-figure scorers for Arkansas State as the Red Wolves bounced back from their first home loss of the season with a 90-65 rout of Bethel (Tenn.) on Sunday.

Farrington scored a career-high 18 points to lead the Red Wolves (4-3), who shot 58.6 percent from the floor (34-58) and out-rebounded the Wildcats 34-28.