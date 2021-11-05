JONESBORO — Arkansas State’s football schedule has brought the best of the Sun Belt Conference to Centennial Bank Stadium this fall.
The Red Wolves have already dropped home games against Coastal Carolina and Louisiana-Lafayette, both of which are ranked in this week’s Associated Press Top 25. Appalachian State, this afternoon’s Homecoming guest, is among the other teams receiving votes and may be the best team the Red Wolves have seen, according to first-year A-State head coach Butch Jones.
“Not to take anything away from our previous opponents – we’ve played some very, very good football teams and very, very good football programs – but I think this is probably the most complete football team we’ve played to date,” Jones said. “If you look at their program, it’s really stood the test of time. They’ve always won. They have a mindset, they have a mentality, they have a culture in their football program, and that culture is based on toughness.”
The Mountaineers (6-2, 3-1 Sun Belt) have won four Sun Belt championships since joining the league in 2014. They gained the inside track in the East Division race last month by beating Coastal Carolina 30-27, snapping the Chanticleers’ 11-game winning streak in Sun Belt play.
App State head coach Shawn Clark said the East race isn’t something he discusses with his team.
“Our players are smart enough to realize that if they take care of business, then we’ll have an opportunity to play (in the championship game),” Clark said during the weekly Sun Belt teleconference. “It’s really the 1-0 mentality. That’s one thing we’ve focused on, winning one game at a time, and in this league it’s tough.”
The Mountaineers followed their victory over Coastal Carolina with a 59-28 rout of Louisiana-Monroe last weekend. They are heavily favored against the Red Wolves (1-7, 0-4 Sun Belt), who are mired in a seven-game losing streak entering today’s 1 o’clock kickoff.
Jones has seen positive signs in A-State’s last two games, a 28-27 home loss to UL Lafayette and a 31-13 loss at South Alabama. While the Red Wolves struggled to score last week, finishing without an offensive touchdown, they limited the Jaguars to a field goal in the second half.
“We took some small steps in moving forward. Obviously it wasn’t in the win column, and it’s hard,” said Jones, who never experienced more than eight losses in any of his 11 previous seasons as an FBS head coach. “Guys, I’ve never been through this, ever, but the only way you do it is you work through it. You find out through adversity what you’re about. It’s what we talk to the team about and the thing I like about our team is they don’t blink. They want to get better.”
Jones coached against Appalachian State in 2016 when he was Tennessee’s head coach. Nothing about the Mountaineers has changed, he said, adding that they win on the line of scrimmage offensively and defensively.
App State returned 17 offensive/defensive starters from last year’s team that won nine games, including a 45-17 rout of A-State.
Duke transfer Chase Brice has completed 66.2 percent of his passes for 2,098 yards and 14 touchdowns in his first year with the Mountaineers. Sophomore running back Nate Noel leads the Sun Belt in rushing with 767 yards, while junior running back Camerun Peoples has scored a Sun Belt-best 12 touchdowns.
App State senior linebacker D’Marco Jackson is second in the Sun Belt with an average of 9.4 tackles per game. Jackson, senior end Demetrius Taylor and junior linebacker Nick Hampton have four sacks each.
“When you look at their football team, there’s a lot of super seniors, a lot of juniors and seniors. That’s what you’re seeing,” Jones said. “I said it earlier in the year, if you look at all the really successful football programs in the Sun Belt, they’re not teams, they’re football programs. They’ve won at a high level, with a high level of consistency, and they have upperclassmen. That’s what we talk about in developing a program. It becomes a culture and a mindset.”
ASU has lost 12 of its last 14 games dating to last season. The current seven-game losing streak is the program’s longest since 2000.
Junior offensive tackle Andre Harris said the Red Wolves are trusting the process as Jones puts his program in place.
“We all know this season hasn’t gone like we wanted it to go at all. Coming into the season, this wasn’t our plan. We know this isn’t the standard,” Harris said.
“This wasn’t our standard at all, we know we can do better, but at the same time we’re learning and we’re growing week to week. We’re close and when everything gets to clicking, it will all show.”