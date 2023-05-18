A-State closes season against South Alabama

JONESBORO — Arkansas State closes the 2023 baseball season this weekend at Tomlinson Stadium.
The Red Wolves (17-31, 6-19 Sun Belt) are out of contention for the 10-team Sun Belt Conference tournament entering their series against South Alabama (23-28, 11-16 conference). ASU is 12th in the standings, leading only Louisiana-Monroe and Marshall.
South Alabama, which begins the series in 11th place, faces long odds to play in the postseason. The Jaguars are three games behind Old Dominion, Georgia State and Georgia Southern, meaning they would need a sweep of the Red Wolves and help elsewhere to make the field for next week’s conference tournament in Montgomery, Ala.
Games tonight and Friday are set for 6 p.m., followed by Saturday’s series finale at 1 p.m.
ASU was swept last weekend at Appalachian State, where the Red Wolves suffered a pair of one-run losses before falling 16-4 in the third game of the series. South Alabama’s tournament hopes have faded during a seven-game losing streak where the Jaguars have been swept by league leaders Southern Miss and Coastal Carolina.
Redshirt freshman right-hander Kyler Carmack, who has been the Red Wolves’ Game 2 starter for most of Sun Belt play, ranks fifth among conference pitchers in earned run average at 3.34. Carmack has a 3.14 ERA in nine Sun Belt starts, ranking third in the league in conference play.
ASU sophomore second baseman Wil French is tied for fifth in the Sun Belt in runs scored (56). French is tied for second on ASU’s all-time single-season list in runs scored, 10 short of the record set by Geoff Desmond in 2005. He is also tied for second among Sun Belt players in walks (44).
Junior first baseman Brandon Hager leads the Red Wolves in home runs (13), on-base percentage (.482) and runs batted in (47). Hager has reached base in 39 consecutive games entering the series and ranks fifth in the Sun Belt in on-base percentage. Ten of his 13 home runs have come in Sun Belt games.
The Red Wolves are expected to start Hunter Draper and Carmack on the mound today and Friday, while the Jaguars are expected to counter with Leif Moore and Jeremy Lee. Neither team has announced a starter for Saturday.
ASU will recognize six departing players on senior day, a group that includes pitchers Austin Brock, Tyler Jeans, Jakob Frederick, Kevin Wiseman and Jake Algee, plus shortstop Kody Darcy.
All three games will be broadcast on KBTM (FM-102.1) in addition to being shown on ESPN Plus.