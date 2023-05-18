A-State closes season against South Alabama

Arkansas State’s Brandon Hager belts a base hit during the Red Wolves’ victory over Murray State on April 11. Hager has a 39-game on-base streak going into ASU’s final series of the season against South Alabama.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

JONESBORO — Arkansas State closes the 2023 baseball season this weekend at Tomlinson Stadium.

The Red Wolves (17-31, 6-19 Sun Belt) are out of contention for the 10-team Sun Belt Conference tournament entering their series against South Alabama (23-28, 11-16 conference). ASU is 12th in the standings, leading only Louisiana-Monroe and Marshall.