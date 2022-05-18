A-State coaching legend Lacewell passes away

JONESBORO — Larry Lacewell, the winningest head football coach in Arkansas State University history, died Wednesday.
Lacewell was 69-58-4 as ASU’s head football coach from 1979-89, also serving as athletic director. He led the Indians, as they were known then, to four consecutive Division I-AA playoff appearances from 1983-87.
Before coming to ASU, Lacewell was the defensive coordinator for a couple of national championship teams at Oklahoma. He left ASU to serve as defensive coordinator at Tennessee for two years, helping the Volunteers win a Southeastern Conference championship in 1990, then was a part of three Super Bowl championship teams as the Dallas Cowboys’ director of college and pro scouting for 12 years.
Lacewell, who was 85, was inducted into ASU’s Hall of Honor in 1987, the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame in 1996 and the ASU Ring of Honor in 2001. He was honored by his hometown of Fordyce last August when the road leading to Bear Bryant Stadium was named Larry Lacewell Lane.
“He was a great man, an icon for Arkansas State football, a legend,” said former offensive lineman Tommy Walker, a 1983 ASU team captain.
Lacewell led ASU to Southland Conference championships in 1985 and 1986, the school’s last two football seasons as a member of the league, and was the SLC Coach of the Year in those years. His teams were known for taking on opposition such as Alabama, Texas A&M, Ole Miss and Mississippi State, often throwing a scare into big-name foes.
In a 2006 interview, Lacewell said he was proud of the fact that ASU won five games or more every season from 1981-89, given the strength of the schedule every season.
“I had a close relationship – we all did – with Coach Lacewell. As far as I remember, I was the first person he signed at Arkansas State, and he was bigger than life to all us players as a coach coming in from Oklahoma,” former ASU quarterback Tim Langford said in comments to ASU’s sports information office. “Coach was obviously confident and talkative, but he taught us a lot of life lessons that we all remember. He was an outstanding motivator who taught us about football, but also discipline, hard work, perseverance and resiliency – lessons we still think back on even today. Coach Lacewell had a huge impact, loved Arkansas State and instilled in us a love for our teammates and molding a team.”
ASU’s I-AA playoff run included a 12-2-1 season in 1986, when the Indians defeated Sam Houston State, Delaware and Eastern Kentucky before losing to Georgia Southern in the national championship game. The Indians also advanced to the I-AA quarterfinals in three other seasons.
Lacewell had a background with the wishbone from his time at Oklahoma and installed the offense early in his tenure at ASU. He was also known for his ability to project a player’s development and make position changes, some of which led to NFL careers.
Offensive lineman Ray Brown, fullback Maurice Carthon and safety Elbert Shelley all played professionally after changing positions at ASU. Carter Ray Crawford and Charlie Fredrick played other positions before becoming All-Americans at noseguard for ASU.
Thirteen of Lacewell’s players went on to play in the NFL and 18 have been inducted into the ASU Hall of Honor, according to the university.
“Larry Lacewell was a great coach, mentor and motivator to many, and I was very fortunate to have been one of his players. It was always a highlight each fall at the Old Warriors Cookout to have Coach come and take center stage,” ASU Board of Trustees member Price Gardner said in comments to the school’s sports information office. “He was very good at maintaining relationships with his former players and will be deeply missed. He led the transformation of A-State athletics to a new level as AD with the scheduling of SEC and Big Eight opponents and achieving a great record of success in the 1980s. He was also a great ambassador for Arkansas State University, and we were fortunate to have him in Jonesboro.”
After his time at Tennessee, Lacewell was hired by Cowboys owner Jerry Jones in a scouting role. Jones served as keynote speaker and former Oklahoma and Cowboys head coach Barry Switzer was also among the luminaries who visited Jonesboro in 2004 when ASU renamed its football locker room in Lacewell’s honor.
The Old Warriors Foundation, a group of former players, established ASU’s Larry Lacewell MVP Award four years ago. Walker said Lacewell ingrained in his players that ASU was their school and they should give back to it once they become established in their lives after college.
“All the accolades, all the things he did throughout his career, he always was an ambassador for Arkansas State football and the university,” Walker said. “We had the Old Warriors’ cookouts and that type of stuff, and he really thought of Arkansas State as his school that he developed and had a foundation for a winning program. I could tell you how time and time again he would accept phone calls from his former players no matter if he was with the Dallas Cowboys, Tennessee or whatever. If you were an Arkansas State connection, he’d answer the phone and want to help you in any way possible.”
Steve Caldwell, who was an assistant coach under Lacewell, said his former boss always drew a crowd any time he started telling stories.
Walker recalled one of those instances when Lacewell was the featured speaker for the Little Rock Touchdown Club.
“He came up on the stage and he was talking about how I’m trying to be humble and that type of stuff, but I would like to show you a few of my accolades and he pulled out this sack under the desk and got out three or four Vince Lombardi trophies, and he said, ‘I don’t know if you know it, but I’m kind of a big deal,’” Walker said. “I got a big laugh out of that. That’s who he was. He loved to tell stories, he loved to laugh and make people happy who were around him. He never met a stranger. He loved to show people his Super Bowl rings, he let kids wear them and get their picture made with them, that type of stuff.”
Lacewell was born in Fordyce, where his father was a high school teammate of Bryant, and he played football at what is now Arkansas-Monticello. He first came to ASU in 1960-61, coaching football freshmen and the track team. Lacewell also coached at UAM, Kilgore College, Wichita State and Iowa State before going to Oklahoma in 1969.
Ron Carroll, the athletic trainer for Lacewell’s teams and now the university’s assistant AD for sports medicine, said he spent Wednesday thinking of different stories from his time with Lacewell.
One involved a young player who missed injury treatment and a staff meeting where one assistant coach wanted to dismiss the player, while another wanted to keep him.
“Coach Lacewell threw his papers up in the air, I mean literally up over his head, and they fell around him,” Carroll said. “He said, ‘Let me tell you, we want all these players to act like they’re 22 or 23 years old. He’s just 17, 18 years old. We have to give him a chance to grow up.’ He said, ‘If I hadn’t been given chances in my career, I wouldn’t be where I am today.’ To this day, I never have forgotten that about when you start to lose patience with some young player, that you want them all to act like fifth-year seniors, and they’re not.”
During Lacewell’s time as athletic director, ASU constructed First National Bank Arena, then known as the Convocation Center. He also raised funds for a new football administration building.
Former ASU sports information director Gina Bowman said Lacewell was the best boss she ever had.
“That was back in the time when there weren’t many females working there, and he always showed me great respect and taught me a lot about football,” said Bowman, who is retiring June 1 after 46 years at the university. “He had a great sense of humor. He always treated the players like they were his children. I know they’re all grieving today. Everybody will miss him. He won’t be forgotten.”
ASU is planning to light the library tower scarlet in Lacewell’s memory this evening. Information regarding a memorial will be available at a later date, according to a university press release.