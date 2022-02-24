JONESBORO — A late rally wasn’t enough to spare Arkansas State a home loss Wednesday night.
The Red Wolves slashed a 10-point deficit to one in the final four minutes, only to see Coastal Carolina make key plays to hold on for a 74-69 victory at First National Bank Arena.
With the Chanticleers clinging to a 70-69 lead, senior guard Rudi Williams scored the last of his career-high 31 points on a jump shot with 1:08 to play. ASU missed on its next possession, Norchad Omier’s shot rolling off the rim, and Coastal’s 6-9 Essam Mostafa bulled his way to the basket for a layup with 17 seconds to go.
Arkansas State (16-10, 7-7 Sun Belt) trailed by as many as 16 points in the second half after leading by as many as 12 in the first. Wednesday’s loss eliminated any hope of the Red Wolves earning a first-round bye in next week’s Sun Belt tournament.
ASU coach Mike Balado, whose team hosts Appalachian State tonight at 7 to close the regular season, pointed to a second-half field-goal drought of nearly six minutes in his postgame press conference.
“I thought we started the game off really well and they came back and had a run. The second half, that 16-1 run really hurt us,” Balado said. “It wasn’t so much back-to-back-to-back baskets. We got a couple stops in that run, it’s just we couldn’t capitalize on the other end. Either we turned it over or we had a shot clock violation or something. I’m not quite sure why we were just hesitating on shooting, because we have good shooters, but I saw that a little bit.”
Caleb Fields’ three-point play brought ASU within 41-40 with 17:13 remaining. Williams scored six points in a 16-1 run that gave Coastal (15-12, 7-8 Sun Belt) a 57-41 lead with more than 11 minutes remaining.
The Red Wolves missed eight consecutive shots during the Chanticleers’ run.
“I think we came out and played good D, but at some point we got stops and we didn’t capitalize on the offensive end,” Omier said. “We were playing good D, but then getting stops and not scoring.”
ASU fell short despite Omier’s 18th double-double of the season, a 23-point, 15-rebound effort. He also finished with five steals, five blocked shots and three assists while playing more than 38 minutes.
Malcolm Farrington scored 10 points off the bench, including seven as ASU cut a 68-58 deficit to 70-69 with 1:23 left on the clock.
“I thought Malcolm did some good things tonight, making some shots that were timely,” Balado said. “Norchad was obviously phenomenal. If it wasn’t for him, we wouldn’t haven’t been in the ballgame.”
Williams, a senior transfer from Kansas State, was 13-of-21 from the field to lead Coastal, which shot 50 percent for the game. The Chanticleers also had a key contribution off the bench from 6-9 New Mexico State transfer Wilfried Likayi, who scored 13 points and grabbed 12 rebounds.
ASU led 16-4 seven minutes into the game. That lead lasted less than six minutes as Coastal went ahead 23-21 on a 19-5 surge that included nine points from Williams and two 3-pointers from Likayi.
Williams had 17 points by halftime and the Chanticleers, who shot 56 percent in the first half, had a 36-33 lead.
“Rudi Williams is a heck of a player. He made some tough shots tonight,” Balado said. “He just made some stuff happen.”
Guard Marquis Eaton pointed to breakdowns in transition defense as part of ASU’s problem in the first half.
“That’s what started it really, us not getting back. Then it just snowballed,” Eaton said. “They got to making shots and they made some big plays. A couple of them were good D and better offense. That happens.”
Balado said Desi Sills’ foul trouble also hurt the Red Wolves defensively. Sills was whistled for three fouls in the first half and played just under 22 minutes.
ASU is locked into a first-round game when the Sun Belt tournament begins Thursday, March 3, in Pensacola, Fla. The Red Wolves could be seeded as high as fifth and as low as ninth, depending on tonight’s outcomes around the league.
Appalachian State (18-12, 12-5 Sun Belt) has clinched a bye into the quarterfinals. The Mountaineers will be seeded second or third.
“Any loss hurts, but losing at home hurts more, disappointing the fans, the people who are coming to support us,” Omier said. “It hurts, but we can’t let this stand in our way going into the conference tournament and going into playing App State.”
Balado said tonight’s game is important because the Red Wolves don’t want to lose two home games in a row, they need momentum for the tournament and, most of all, Eaton and Christian Willis will be playing for the final time at First National Bank Arena.
“Those kids have been with me since day one, from the get go, never swayed, stuck to their word with me and this program and helped change the culture of this program,” Balado said. “I told the guys if anything, the only reason besides all the stuff I just talked about, the main reason you need to win is for those two young men.”
Eaton, a former Jonesboro High School star, has started 118 games in five seasons with the Red Wolves. He ranks fifth on ASU’s career scoring list (1,622 points) while standing third in assists (466) and sixth in steals (149).
With his career nearing an end, Eaton said it hasn’t sunk in yet.
“The seniors, back when I was a freshman, were telling me it was going to go fast,” Eaton said of his career. “Then even with the extra year, this year kind of was a blur. It hasn’t really set in yet.”