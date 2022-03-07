JONESBORO — Arkansas State’s baseball homestand continues this evening with Southeast Missouri State as the Red Wolves look to build on their weekend success against Illinois State at Tomlinson Stadium.
The Red Wolves won the first two games against the Redbirds to take the series. ASU (4-5) rallied to win Friday’s series opener 8-6 and took the first game of Saturday’s doubleheader 2-1. Illinois State won the last game of the series 7-1.
Tonight’s game is scheduled for 6 o’clock. Southeast Missouri State (9-1) is coming off a three-game sweep of Bradley that ran the Redhawks’ winning streak to seven games.
ASU, which is 4-1 at home, took Friday’s series opener thanks to a five-run eighth inning. All five runs came with two outs as the Red Wolves rattled off three straight RBI hits, including a pair of doubles.
The ASU pitching staff fanned 14 Illinois State batters, with 10 of those punchouts coming out of the bullpen. Walker Williams (2-1) earned his second victory, notching three strikeouts. Kevin Wiseman earned his first save for ASU, pitching a perfect ninth with two strikeouts.
Jaylon Deshazier and Daedrick Cail each tallied three hits to lead the Red Wolves, while Ben Klutts’ lone hit of the night was one of the biggest – a game-tying three-run double in the eighth.
Klutts led ASU in the first game of Saturday’s doubleheader with two hits, including a solo home run in the third to represent the eventual game-winning run. The Red Wolves pounded out eight hits in the victory, the first for A-State when scoring two runs or less since May 6, 2018.
Cooper Tremmel’s second-inning double scored ASU’s first run. The Red Wolves tacked on another in the third when Klutts hammered an opposite-field homer to right to put the score at 2-0.
ASU starter Tyler Jeans pitched 4 2/3 innings, giving up one run on four hits. Will Nash, Brandon Anderson and Wiseman gave the Red Wolves 4 1/3 scoreless innings in relief, with Nash (1-0) earning the win and Wiseman his second save.
Cail was 2-for-3 in the second game of Saturday’s doubleheader. The Red Wolves used seven pitchers with starter Justin Medlin (0-2) working five innings, allowing one run on four hits.
Klutts drove in five runs for the series. Cail was 6-for-11 with two doubles over the three games, while Deshazier was 4-for-10.