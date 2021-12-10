A-State continues road swing against MVSU

JONESBORO — Arkansas State’s assignment this afternoon is similar to what the Red Wolves faced Wednesday.
ASU plays its second consecutive Southwestern Athletic Conference opponent on the road today as the Red Wolves visit Mississippi Valley State. Wednesday night, the Red Wolves overturned a 10-point halftime deficit in an 84-73 victory at Arkansas-Pine Bluff.
Like the Golden Lions, the Delta Devils (0-7) have had a difficult schedule to start the year. MVSU played six road games before losing 95-80 to Nicholls State in its home debut Thursday night.
“We’re going to play a team that doesn’t have a great record, but has played a tough schedule. They’re going to be ready to play,” ASU head coach Mike Balado said Friday. “We got Pine Bluff’s best shot in the first half of the last game and I think you’re going to see the same thing with Mississippi Valley.”
Tipoff in Itta Bena, Miss., is scheduled for 4 p.m. The ASU-MVSU men’s game is the second of a doubleheader that starts with the Northwestern State-MVSU women’s game at 2 p.m.
ASU (6-2) is looking for its fourth consecutive victory after overcoming a 48-38 halftime disadvantage at UAPB. Senior guard Marquis Eaton scored 20 of his 22 points after halftime as the Red Wolves outscored the Golden Lions 46-25 in the final 20 minutes.
“During halftime, all I told them was that was not our team out there, that I don’t know who that was, but everybody better find each other and do the things that we practice and talk about every day, and they did that,” Balado said.
Junior guard Desi Sills scored a career-high 25 points to lead the Red Wolves. Sills has scored in double figures in each of the last four games while averaging 19.3 points during that span. He is averaging 15.9 points for the season.
Balado said Sills’ impact during Wednesday’s second half went beyond the points he scored.
“It’s not only him scoring the ball, but he’s so great defensively. He plays with such a motor that it changes the entire game,” Balado said. “He hit some big shots, made some big passes, huge passes down the stretch, made his free throws.”
Norchad Omier (13.1), Eaton (11.1) and Caleb Fields (10.1) are also averaging double-digit points for the Red Wolves, whose scoring average has risen to 74 points per game.
MVSU features Robert Carpenter, a 6-7 junior forward, and Caleb Hunter, a 5-10 sophomore guard who is the son of head coach Lindsey Hunter. Caleb Hunter was named SWAC Freshman of the Year in 2020.
Carpenter and Hunter have combined to attempt more than 48 percent of all field goal attempts for MVSU. Carpenter averages 16.7 points per game, Hunter 12.1.
“Every set that they run is for those two guys. That’s why you see them shooting so many shots,” Balado said. “It’s orchestrated for those guys to get shots. They’ll try to press you, they’ll use a 1-2-2 press and they’ll get back and go for steals, try to score early in transition.”
MVSU has suffered losses at St. John’s (119-61), Ole Miss (73-58) and Vanderbilt (75-36). The Devils trailed 55-33 at halftime Thursday night against Southland Conference preseason favorite Nicholls.
ASU is looking for its third road victory of the season to go with wins at Southeast Missouri State and UAPB, where the Red Wolves played in front of a crowd of 3,148.
“It was a pretty good crowd for them. For us to be able to come back and play the way we played in the second half in that environment, that was really good,” Balado said. “We’re going to need that going into conference play. Everywhere you play in conference is tough. To be able to go back and just remind your guys, ‘Hey, we’ve done this before,’ is a huge help. We just have to go out and do it again.”
Redshirt freshman guard Avery Felts has returned to practice from COVID-19 protocol, Balado said, and is questionable to play today. Sophomore forward Antwon Jackson (concussion protocol) will not play this afternoon, Balado said.
After today’s game, the Red Wolves will turn their attention to Tuesday’s game at Texas Tech. ASU’s next home game is Dec. 19 against Air Force.