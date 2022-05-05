A-State continues SBC play at South Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. — Arkansas State pitchers will face one of the Sun Belt Conference’s best offensive teams this weekend.
South Alabama ranks third among Sun Belt baseball teams in batting average (.291) and has scored the league’s second-highest run total while averaging more than seven runs per game. The Jaguars have drawn the second-most walks (219) in the league and have the fewest strikeouts (285).
Games tonight and Saturday start at 6:30 p.m., followed by Sunday’s series finale at 1 p.m.
ASU (10-29, 5-15 Sun Belt) has won five of its last eight conference games after an 0-12 start to conference play. Close games have been the norm in conference play as 12 of the Red Wolves’ 20 Sun Belt games have been decided by one run or in extra innings, including eight of the past nine.
Including the last game of their series against Troy and the first two at Texas-Arlington, the Red Wolves played three consecutive extra-inning games for the first time in their recorded history. ASU lost two of three games at UTA, falling 4-3 in the series opener and 5-4 in the finale while taking a 9-2 victory in 10 innings in the Saturday game.
Third baseman Ben Klutts was 6-for-13 in the series, raising his season batting average to .272. Klutts belted two home runs while driving in five during ASU’s 10-inning victory in the series’ second game.
Outfielder Jaylon Deshazier has a team-best .292 batting average, while second baseman Daedrick Cail has a .286 average. First baseman Jared Toler has a .273 average and team highs of nine home runs and 31 runs batted in.
Toler, Klutts and catcher Brandon Hager, who has six home runs, have combined for 22 of the team’s 28 home runs.
Carter Holt has pitched seven innings in each of his last two starts to match his career high. Holt has a 1.42 earned run average in three conference starts, but didn’t factor into the decision in any of the three.
Justin Medlin is 1-2 in league play with a 4.29 ERA in seven Sun Belt starts. Will Nash is 0-4 in seven Sun Belt starts with a 4.75 ERA.
South Alabama (24-19, 10-11 Sun Belt) is tied for sixth in the Sun Belt entering the weekend. The Jaguars were No. 61 in the NCAA RPI as of Thursday.
Outfielder Miles Simington has the Sun Belt’s third-highest batting average (.374) along with 43 RBIs, which is fourth in the league. Shortstop Santi Montiel is batting .320 with 10 home runs and 38 RBIs.
Matt Boswell (5-3, 4.24 ERA) leads the conference with 72 strikeouts in 63.2 innings.
This weekend’s series will be the first meeting of the teams since the 2019 season. South Alabama leads the all-time series 71-31.