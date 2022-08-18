A-State cornerbacks know what to expect

JONESBORO — While Arkansas State will break in new starters at several defensive positions, the Red Wolves aren’t without experience at cornerback.
Returnees accounted for 19 of the 22 starts at the cornerback positions last fall at ASU. They also combined for seven of the team’s 11 interceptions.
“I think this group, we’re really starting to get comfortable with each other. We know what to expect from each other,” junior Samy Johnson said after Tuesday’s practice. “We know what plays we can make, we know what plays we need to get better at to make, and we know what plays we absolutely can’t make. I think learning that really helps us be more comfortable with each other.”
Johnson started eight of 12 games last season while leading the Red Wolves with three interceptions, including the game-clinching takeaway at Louisiana-Monroe. Senior Leon Jones is also listed as a returning starter at the position after making seven starts last season, when he broke up a team-high eight passes and intercepted one.
Sophomore Kenneth Harris, who intercepted two passes and broke up six, made two starts at cornerback. Sophomore Denzel Blackwell, who transferred to ASU from Boston College, also started two games while coming up with one interception. The Red Wolves have added depth with Drew Rawls, a sophomore transfer from Utah.
Head coach Butch Jones said the Red Wolves’ cornerbacks are competing every day under the direction of new defensive backs coach Jay Simpson, who is ASU’s defensive pass game coordinator.
“I think Coach Simpson has done a really good job of building the relationships that it takes and the trust,” Jones said. “I think the big thing for that entire group is understanding the competitiveness that it takes day in and day out, but also the fundamental development each and every day.
“You can’t keep making the same mistakes. It’s all about fundamentals, your break and drive, your hands, your eyes, eye discipline, so much that goes into it. I think it’s just repetitions over time, but I think the biggest think for that group is a high level of consistency day in and day out.”
The Red Wolves, who open the season Sept. 3 against Grambling State, are nearing the end of fall camp. Their second scrimmage of fall camp is scheduled for Saturday night at Centennial Bank Stadium.
Jones said the defense allowed too many “explosive plays” in last Saturday’s scrimmage, six of 20 or more yards, and was unable to force turnovers. When he was asked Tuesday about the secondary’s play in the scrimmage, Jones pointed to several factors.
“The naked eye, when you watch a game, it always goes to the quarterback, the receivers, the secondary. But when you play defense, it’s a team defense and it all starts up front,” Jones said. “If the quarterback has time to set his feet and you’re not impacting the quarterback, then the ball is thrown, everyone goes and looks at the secondary. I think it was a combination. The first-team defense had zero sacks. We have to be able to impact the quarterback and we weren’t able to do that.
“Now you take it with a grain of salt because some guys didn’t play many reps in the defensive front, so it was an opportunity for others to step up. I think overall we had too many pass interference penalties and we’re very ‘handsy’ right now. I think it comes down to eye control and eye discipline, and winning at the line of scrimmage.”
Johnson said the cornerbacks did some good things in the scrimmage, but there’s always room to improve.
“Obviously we can always get better at something,” Johnson said. “I think during the scrimmage we made a couple of plays, we did a lot of good things, but at the same time we have to get better at a lot of things, too, if we want to be elite.”