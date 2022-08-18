A-State cornerbacks know what to expect

Junior cornerback Samy Johnson waves his arms to signal an incomplete pass during Tuesday’s practice at Arkansas State.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

JONESBORO — While Arkansas State will break in new starters at several defensive positions, the Red Wolves aren’t without experience at cornerback.

Returnees accounted for 19 of the 22 starts at the cornerback positions last fall at ASU. They also combined for seven of the team’s 11 interceptions.