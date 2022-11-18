A-State cruises past Hendrix in home opener

Arkansas State’s Izzy Higginbottom (23) flips a pass behind her head to teammate Melodie Kapinga for a layup on Wednesday at First National Bank Arena. Higginbottom contributed 19 points, six assists and five steals in ASU’s 95-50 victory.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

JONESBORO — Five Arkansas State players scored in double figures and six registered a career high as the Red Wolves routed Hendrix 95-50 Wednesday night in women’s basketball at First National Bank Arena.

Dominance in the post set the tone for ASU (1-2), which scored 60 points in the paint during its home opener.