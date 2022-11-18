A-State cruises past Hendrix in home opener

JONESBORO — Five Arkansas State players scored in double figures and six registered a career high as the Red Wolves routed Hendrix 95-50 Wednesday night in women’s basketball at First National Bank Arena.
Dominance in the post set the tone for ASU (1-2), which scored 60 points in the paint during its home opener.
“Super proud of my team. Obviously when you look at the stat lines, there’s a lot of great things that happened,” ASU head coach Destinee Rogers said. “We had a lot of players have some career highs whether they’re rebounds, assists, points. I’m just really proud of my team for coming out, especially after the last two games, and getting this game under their belt. It builds confidence.”
ASU, which opened with losses at Louisiana Tech and Tennessee-Martin, led by 12 points after the first quarter, by 26 at halftime and by 40 after the third quarter.
Two players registered double-doubles for ASU, with Anna Griffin scoring 10 points with 13 rebounds, while Keya Patton scored 10 points and grabbed a career-high 10 boards in her return to the floor after a season-ending injury last season.
In 18 minutes, Patton stuffed the stat sheet, handing out six assists to go along with five steals and a blocked shot.
Izzy Higginbottom led all players with a career-high 19 points on 8-of-13 shooting to accompany six assists and five steals. Melodie Kapinga just missed a double-double, tallying a career-best 17 points with nine boards. Mailyn Wilkerson also scored 17 points, knocking down four 3-pointers for the second straight contest.
ASU forced Hendrix into 23 turnovers, including 19 steals, while winning the rebounding battle 61-35.
“I felt like my team had fun (Wednesday night). We shared the ball,” Rogers said. “We preached in practice that we wanted to get paint touches and so we got in the paint and we scored 60 points in the paint. We keep saying when we get to the paint, good things happen, and we proved that to be true.”
ASU started fast, scoring the game’s first six points and leading by double figures at the 5:28 mark in the first quarter after a Kapinga score. Hendrix dwindled the deficit down to eight, but that would be the closest it would get the rest of the night, with the Red Wolves owning a 28-16 lead after the first 10 minutes.
Arkansas State surged ahead with a 15-0 run to open a 45-19 lead with 4:23 to go in the half. Higginbottom knocked down a 3 with 2:11 remaining, then Kiayra Ellis scored four of her career-high eight points in the final minute of the first half to give the hosts a 52-26 lead at the break.
The Red Wolves kept pouring on the points in the third quarter, going on a 19-3 stretch to push their lead out to 40. A-State shot an even 50 percent in the period and led 80-40 entering the final 10 minutes.
A-State continued to stand strong defensively in the fourth quarter, holding Hendrix to just 3-of-13 from the floor, while Linay Bodden recorded her first career points in just under nine minutes of action. The lone true freshman on the squad scored eight points and grabbed six rebounds in her A-State debut.
Arkansas State continues its four-game home stand Saturday, hosting Utah State. Tipoff against the Aggies inside First National Bank Arena is 2 p.m.