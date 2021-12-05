A-State cruises past UCA

JONESBORO — Several of Arkansas State's season highs rose Saturday against Central Arkansas.
The Red Wolves shot a season-best 56.6 percent from the field as they recorded a season high on the scoreboard in a 95-82 victory over the Bears. ASU hit nine 3-pointers, another season high, and had season highs in free throws made (26) and attempted (30).
Four players, another season high, scored in double figures for the Red Wolves (5-2).
"That was a great game for our team," ASU head coach Mike Balado said. "Today defensively I thought we came out with a lot of aggression, set the tone for the game early. We had a good lead in the first half and kept it in the second half.
"Very proud of our guys for the energy we played with defensively and offensively, the way we're sharing the ball. We had 20 assists on 30 made field goals. I think we had seven assists on 10 baskets at one point in the game. We shot a high percentage, and we made our free throws."
Junior guard Desi Sills and freshman forward Norchad Omier both posted a team-high 19 points, while sophomore guard Caleb Fields and senior guard Marquis Eaton added 18 and 12, respectively.
Fields finished with his highest point total this year, which included a perfect 9-of-9 performance at the free throw line and dished out a game-high six assists. Omier, who picked up two fouls early in the game, grabbed 13 rebounds for his third double-double of the season.
Eaton was responsible for three assists, giving him 399 for his career as he moved past Brian Reaves (1990-93) for the third most in school history.
"Obviously Desi and Caleb were phenomenal. They controlled the game from start to finish," Balado said. "Norchad got in a little bit of foul trouble, but he still finished with a double-double. I can't imagine what he does when he plays 35 minutes. We have to try to work on his fouls."
UCA was led by two players scoring in double figures, including junior guard Darious Hall with a game-high 30 points. The Bears (1-8) have yielded 90 or more points in five of their eight losses.
The Red Wolves scored 95 points in a non-conference game against a Division I opponent for just the fourth time since 2010 and for the first time since defeating Lehigh 97-89 on Nov. 27, 2016.
The game’s first six minutes featured four ties and four lead changes, but Arkansas State took the lead for good when it went on 8-0 run to break an 11-11 tie. The lead swelled to as much as 22 points two different times in the first half before taking a 51-35 advantage into the break.
Trailing 66-47 with 12:55 remaining, UCA went on a 16-5 run over the next six minutes to pull within 71-63 but couldn’t get any closer the rest of the way. Sills hit a 3-point shot at that point to start a 7-0 ASU run that pushed the lead back to 15 points at the 6:27 mark.
The Red Wolves played without freshman guard Avery Felts. Balado said Felts is in COVID-19 protocol and hopes to return this week.
Arkansas State is set to begin a three-game road stretch, starting with a Wednesday contest at Arkansas Pine-Bluff that is set to tip off at 7 p.m.
The Golden Lions (1-9) have played only one home game. They suffered a 99-54 loss Saturday at Baylor.
"Pine Bluff is going to be a tough game. (Coach) Solomon Bozeman is going to do a phenomenal job there. They've played a really tough schedule, they play extremely hard," Balado said. "I haven't watched them much, but I've caught them a couple times and I know him well. He's a great coach and it's going to be a tough environment."