JONESBORO — The depth chart Arkansas State announced for Saturday’s season opener against Central Arkansas looks considerably different from the Red Wolves’ lineup for the final game of the 2020 season.
Five offensive starters in last year’s last game against Louisiana-Monroe are listed as starters for the 2021 opener, and two are in different positions. Only two players who started the 2020 finale on defense are listed as starters against UCA.
ASU’s media guide lists 15 returning starters from last year’s 4-7 squad. Six are on the second team going into Butch Jones’ first game as the Red Wolves’ head coach, according to the depth chart released Tuesday.
The offensive line has a new look with junior Andre Harris moving from guard, where he started last season, to left tackle. Senior Ivory Scott is listed at left guard after starting at right guard last year; redshirt freshman Ethan Miner has moved into the lineup at center; junior Justin Dutton is the right guard; and junior Austin Peay transfer Robert Holmes is the right tackle.
Scott said the linemen are handling the position changes collectively.
“All of us who are in new positions, we just have to tell each other and help each other,” Scott said. “New positions come with new challenges, so we make sure to tell one another what we can expect and what we’ll see.”
Second-year freshman Corey Rucker and sophomore Jeff Foreman, both of whom started the 2020 finale, and junior TCU transfer Te’Vailance Hunt are the first-team receivers. Junior Reed Tyler is back at tight end.
Junior Marcel Murray is the No. 1 running back on the depth chart ahead of second-year freshman Lincoln Pare. ASU listed junior Florida State transfer James Blackman and sophomore Layne Hatcher together at quarterback.
“Usually they say if you have two or if you have a quarterback competition, that if you say you have two, that means you don’t have any,” Jones said. “We have two and I can sit here and tell you that. We have two very, very talented quarterbacks in our program.”
ASU has nine returning starters on defense. Six of them – junior tackles Terry Hampton and Vidal Scott, senior linebacker Caleb Bonner, sophomore linebacker Anthony Switzer, junior safety Antonio Fletcher and sophomore cornerback Jarius Reimonenq – are listed with the first team on the depth chart.
Switzer is in a new role after playing defensive back last season.
“We’ve asked Anthony to do some different things in our scheme. I see him as another individual who’s getting better and better, and he’s a big component to our defense, and not just to our defense but our special teams as well,” Jones said.
Three FBS transfers are listed as starters on defense, a group that includes senior North Texas transfer Joe Ozougwu at end, junior Tennessee transfer Kivon Bennett at end and freshman Boston College transfer Denzel Blackwell at cornerback. Second-year freshmen Dane Motley and Taylon Doss are listed as starters at linebacker and safety, respectively.
Four transfers are listed as backups on defense, including end Thurman Geathers (Louisville) and tackles Quay Mays (West Virginia) and John Mincey (Tennessee). Sophomore Leon Jones, a junior college transfer, is listed second at cornerback.
Junior kicker Blake Grupe and second-year freshman punter Ryan Hanson are listed first in their specialties.
“Both have done a very good job,” Jones said of ASU’s kickers. “Both have improved their leg strength, both have worked exceptionally hard.”