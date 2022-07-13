A-State draws early road games on SBC schedule

JONESBORO — Arkansas State will get most of its Sun Belt Conference road games out of the way in the first four weeks once league play begins in women's basketball.
The Red Wolves will play six of their first eight conference games away from home on the 2022-23 Sun Belt schedule announced Wednesday by the conference office. Then the schedule turns in ASU's favor as the Red Wolves play seven of their last 10 Sun Belt games at First National Bank Arena, where they were 8-5 last season.
ASU will play all four of the Sun Belt's new programs as Old Dominion, Marshall and Southern Mississippi visit First National Bank Arena. The Red Wolves travel to James Madison and also have a game at Southern Miss.
Each team has an 18-game conference schedule, playing each team twice on its side of the conference and six of the other seven on the other side once each. Georgia State is the only team from the league's eastern half not on ASU's schedule.
The Sun Belt slate features eight consecutive weeks of Thursday and Saturday action, with the exception of the final week of the regular season, with the final week’s contests on Wednesday and Friday ahead of the Sun Belt Conference Championship, held Feb. 28-March 6 in Pensacola, Fla., at the Pensacola Bay Center.
The Red Wolves begin conference play at Louisiana-Monroe (Dec. 29) and Georgia Southern (Dec. 31) before hosting defending regular-season champion Troy (Jan. 5) and Appalachian State (Jan. 7) to open the home conference docket.
ASU then hits the road for four straight games, facing Southern Miss (Jan. 12), Texas State (Jan. 14), South Alabama (Jan. 19) and Louisiana-Lafayette (Jan. 21). The Red Wolves close January by hosting USM (Jan. 26) and Marshall (Jan. 28).
Coach Destinee Rogers’ squad opens February by traveling to Coastal Carolina (Feb. 2) before returning home to host Old Dominion on Feb. 4.
The final two road tests of the regular season follow at Troy (Feb. 9) and at James Madison (Feb. 11) before four straight home games dot the calendar leading to the postseason. Return visits from South Alabama (Feb. 16) and UL Lafayette (Feb. 18) open the home stand before the Red Wolves conclude the regular season with bouts against ULM (Feb. 22) and Texas State (Feb. 24).
The Sun Belt Conference Women’s Basketball Championship is set to begin Tuesday, Feb. 28, and run through Monday, March 6. This season marks the third year the tournament will be held in Pensacola, Fla. All 14 teams will qualify for the tournament.
ASU returns five players for the 2022-23 campaign, including Sun Belt Freshman of the Year Lauryn Pendleton. Keya Patton also returns and led the team in scoring (14.3) before going down to a season-ending injury early in league play.
Game times and ASU's non-conference slate will be announced at a later date.
ASU's home non-conference schedule is expected to include games against Oklahoma and Utah State, among others. The Red Wolves will visit Arkansas as their four-year, home-and-home series with the Razorbacks continues with a trip to Fayetteville. They will also travel to Arkansas-Little Rock to start a four-year nonconference series with the Trojans.
2022-23 Sun Belt Schedule
ASU Women’s Basketball
Dec. 29 (Thursday) — at La.-Monroe
Dec. 31 (Saturday) — at Georgia Southern
Jan. 5 (Thursday) — Troy
Jan. 7 (Saturday) — Appalachian State
Jan. 12 (Thursday) — at Southern Miss
Jan. 14 (Saturday) — at Texas State
Jan. 19 (Thursday) — at South Alabama
Jan. 21 (Saturday) — at La.-Lafayette
Jan. 26 (Thursday) — Southern Miss
Jan. 28 (Saturday) — Marshall
Feb. 2 (Thurs.) — at Coastal Carolina
Feb. 4 (Saturday) — Old Dominion
Feb. 9 (Thurs.) — at Troy
Feb. 11 (Saturday) — at James Madison
Feb. 16 (Thursday) — South Alabama
Feb. 18 (Saturday) — La.-Lafayette
Feb. 22 (Wednesday) — La.-Monroe
Feb. 24 (Friday) — Texas State
Feb. 28-March 6 (Tues.-Mon.) — Sun Belt Conference Championship (Pensacola, Fla.)