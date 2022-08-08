PUERTO PLATA, Dominican Republic — The Dominican Republic Senior National Team defeated Arkansas State 96-78 Sunday in the first of three exhibition games this week for the Red Wolves men’s basketball team.
ASU led 19-12 after the first quarter before falling behind 39-31 at halftime. The Red Wolves trailed 70-62 after the third quarter before the host team pulled away, leading by as many as 20 points.
In comments posted on a blog on the ASU athletic website, Red Wolves head coach Mike Balado said playing the Dominican Republic’s national team was a good experience for his squad.
“It was great for our guys to go against all that talent,” Balado said. “Ten professionals on that team with over 60 years of experience between all of them playing at the highest level in Europe and the Caribbean.”
Forward Omar El-Sheikh, a graduate transfer from Assumption College who is one of seven scholarship newcomers on the ASU roster, led the Red Wolves with 20 points and 12 rebounds.
El-Sheikh, who was 9-of-12 from the field, was the only newcomer in Sunday’s starting lineup. He played a team-high 28 minutes.
Sophomore guard Malcolm Farrington added 12 points on 4-of-8 shooting from the 3-point line. Five other Red Wolves scored from the 3-point line as the Red Wolves finished 9-of-26 outside the arc as a team.
Senior guard/forward Markise Davis added nine points, while sophomore forward Julian Lual added seven. Junior point guard Caleb Fields added six points, six assists and two steals. Alaaeddine Boutayeb, a 7-2 transfer from Florida State, finished with six points and six rebounds.
Balado said he was proud of the Red Wolves’ effort. He was especially impressed with freshman guard Terrance Ford Jr., who had five points, two rebounds, two assists and only one turnover in more than 24 minutes off the bench.
“We didn’t back down and made multiple runs to put us in position to close the gap,” Balado wrote. “We played 11 guys in the first half. Wanted to see everyone and what they brought to the table.
“Really impressed with freshman Terrance Ford. He was the highlight of the day, along with Omar El-Sheikh who led us in scoring and rebounding with 20 points, 12 rebounds. Long way to go, but this is what this trip is for. So many new faces and building that chemistry will be vital for the upcoming season.”
The Red Wolves continued their three-game exhibition trip by playing the Dominican Republic Select team on Monday evening. ASU plays the Dominican Republic U-22 team on Wednesday evening.