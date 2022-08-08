PUERTO PLATA, Dominican Republic — The Dominican Republic Senior National Team defeated Arkansas State 96-78 Sunday in the first of three exhibition games this week for the Red Wolves men’s basketball team.

ASU led 19-12 after the first quarter before falling behind 39-31 at halftime. The Red Wolves trailed 70-62 after the third quarter before the host team pulled away, leading by as many as 20 points.