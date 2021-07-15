JONESBORO — Arkansas State men’s basketball coach Mike Balado announced Thursday that Ian Young has been elevated to assistant coach. Young moves to assistant coach after spending the last two seasons as a graduate assistant on staff.
“Ian has taken the long road to becoming an assistant coach, but he has earned this role with our program,” Balado said. “With his professional experience, our players have respected him as a mentor since he joined our program as a graduate assistant two years ago. Ian has done a great job with player development and we are excited to have him continue to work with our players as an assistant coach.”
Over the last two seasons, Young has contributed to scouting reports, game and practice preparations, offensive and defensive implementation, player development and video analysis. Young has played a vital role in the development of the ASU guards, seeing Marquis Eaton post a league-best 91 assists in 2020-21 while earning all-conference honors each of the last two seasons.
“I’m grateful for Coach Balado and staff for taking a chance on a 38-year-old graduate assistant two years ago and extremely excited to now start my career as an assistant coach here at Arkansas State,” Young said. “The last two seasons have been great experience working with the staff and our players and I look forward to adding to the culture that Coach Balado has been building here at Arkansas State.”
Young arrived at ASU following a two-year stint as associate head coach at Apopka (Fla.) High School. He conducted 6 a.m. workouts and was the skill and development coach. Apopka was the lone public school in all of Florida ranked in the top-five, finishing the season at No. 4 with a 25-4 record and a district championship for the first time in over 20 years.
An All-SEC performer at Auburn, Young played two seasons for the Tigers (2003-05). He had two appearances in the NBA Summer League, playing for the San Antonio Spurs (2005) and Golden State Warriors (2008). He played for the Trinidad and Tobago National Team from 2007-17 and is the all-time leader in points and assists. He led Trinidad and Tobago to an upset of No. 12 Puerto Rico in 2008. During his 13-year professional career, Young played in 20 different countries.
Omier update
ASU men’s basketball star Norchad Omier recorded his fifth double-double in international competition on Wednesday.
Omier finished with 11 points and 12 rebounds as well as two assists, two blocks and two steals for Nicaragua, which lost 87-82 to Bolivia in the FIBA World Cup Americas Pre-Qualifiers in Santiago, Chile. He had 20 points and 13 rebounds Tuesday in Nicaragua’s 76-73 victory over Paraguay.
Nicaragua closed phase B competition Thursday night with a game against Chile.
SBC media day
The Sun Belt Conference announced football media day attendees for each league program on Wednesday.
Defensive end TW Ayers and offensive guard Andre Harris Jr. will join new head coach Butch Jones in representing ASU during the July 22 media day in New Orleans. Jones, Ayers and Harris will meet the media at 2 p.m.
Academic honors
A pair of ASU track and field standouts were honored for their success in competition and in the classroom on Thursday, as Bennett Pascoe and Babette Vandeput received Academic All-District honors by the College Sports Information Directors of America.
Pascoe and Vandeput were named to the first team for District 6, which includes Arkansas, Iowa, Louisiana, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin and Wyoming, and now advance to the CoSIDA Academic All-America Team ballot. CoSIDA will unveil first, second and third-team All-America honorees for Division I Aug. 12.
A biotechnology major from Conway, Pascoe totaled four conference championships in the 2020-21 track and field and cross country seasons. Pascoe became the first ASU men’s runner to win the overall cross country crown, while winning gold indoors in the DMR and in the 1500m and steeplechase outdoors.
The steeplechase is where Pascoe stood out most, taking down the school record in the event multiple times and earning second-team All-America honors at the NCAA Outdoor Championships before competing at the U.S. Olympic Trials in the event.
Vandeput capped her ASU career by capturing her second gold medal at the Sun Belt championships in the discus. The Belgian finished her tenure as a Red Wolf with three medals in the event, finishing no lower than second in all three conference outdoor meets in which she competed.
On the international stage, Vandeput recently won gold at the Belgian Championships in June. She finished her career ranked third all-time at ASU in the discus with a collegiate-best throw measuring 53.78m (176-5). Vandeput graduated in the spring with her degree in mechanical engineering.