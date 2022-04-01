A-State expecting leadership from Smith

JONESBORO — Arkansas State is counting on Eddie Smith for more than tackles and pass coverage as part of the Red Wolves’ secondary.
Second-year head football coach Butch Jones wants Smith to take on a leadership role. While this is his first semester at ASU, Smith has been around college football for four seasons after spending time at Alabama and Illinois.
“It’s a huge role. I know when I was recruited, Coach told me he needs me to step up and be a leader,” Smith said after Tuesday’s practice. “He said guys will listen to me. At first it was uncomfortable, but kind of like the first weeks here, guys took me in and they showed me that they believe in me.”
Smith, a junior from Slidell, La., got to know Jones while he played for Alabama from 2018-20, seasons when Jones was on staff with the Crimson Tide. He played last season at Illinois, seeing action in four games.
Jones said the Red Wolves have looked at Smith at both safety positions, starting off with field safety and then boundary safety.
“Eddie is a young man who is very hard on himself. He has an unbelievable work ethic and not only have we challenged him in terms of learning the safety positions, but he needs to grow into a leadership role,” Jones said. “I know he just got here and that’s very difficult, but that’s what I expect from Eddie. Eddie has been through a lot in his career.
“You’re a byproduct of your experiences and I had him speak to a bunch of guys on Sunday, his experiences of the other two places, good, bad and indifferent. When you have individuals on your team who are high-character, high-quality like Eddie, you have to be able to tell those messages. We expect a lot out of him.”
Smith (6-0, 190) said experience helps in picking up a new playbook. Learning multiple positions isn’t a problem, either, since he has played all over the back end of the defense in his career. As a high school prospect, Smith was sought by most college programs as a cornerback, and he’s willing to line up at either safety position as needed.
“I was versatile in high school. I played a lot of cornerback and I was recruited as a corner. When I first got to college, I immediately moved to safety and when I transferred schools to Illinois, I played strictly corner,” Smith said. “Here, I’ve been playing boundary and free safety, just trying to see what’s the best for the defense. If they need me to play some corner, I can even play corner.”
Smith played in six games on special teams as a true freshman at Alabama. He redshirted in 2019 and saw action in a couple of games in 2020.
ASU returns several cornerbacks who saw action last fall during a 2-10 season. There is less experience at safety, where three of the four players listed on the season’s last depth chart are no longer with the program.
Jones said he’s been encouraged by the play of ASU’s secondary under new defensive backs coach and defensive pass game coordinator Jay Simpson, who came to the Red Wolves after spending six seasons at Alabama-Birmingham.
“They’re really kind of setting the tone with our football team in terms of their work ethic, their attitude, their effort on and off the field. They’re in the coaches’ offices every single day and I think that’s a byproduct of Coach Simpson,” Jones said. “I think he’s come in and they’ve really kind of embraced him. They’ve gravitated to him and I think you can see his mindset really being spilled over into that position group. I see them bringing out the best in each other. I see a competitive component in that entire room. I’ve been really pleased to date with where they’re at.”
Smith said he’s thankful Simpson came to ASU, too.
“I don’t want to be biased, but I feel like Coach Jay is one of the best DB coaches in the country,” Smith said. “Since he’s been here, I feel like all players can relate to him and I think him being here with his energy and his joy for the game, he makes his players want to play for him, so we have no choice but to be good because we’re trying to play to his standard.”
Smith also praised his new teammates’ habits, saying he sees them working out at all hours, and they’ve paid attention when he speaks.
“Honestly since I stepped in, every guy here has listened to me,” Smith said. “Anything I have to say or any advice I have to give, most of the guys listen to me. I haven’t had a problem with anybody not listening to me.”