A-State expects changes from App State

JONESBORO — Arkansas State interim coach Destinee Rogers wouldn’t be surprised to see a few wrinkles from Appalachian State this evening.
The Mountaineers have had plenty of time to make changes.
Tonight’s game at First National Bank Arena will be App State’s first since an 89-84 double-overtime loss to Eastern Kentucky on Dec. 21. The Mountaineers have had four Sun Belt Conference games canceled because of COVID-19 concerns.
“Obviously App has not played a conference game yet, so it could go one of two ways,” Rogers said during a video conference Tuesday. “We’ve scouted them obviously, but they’ve had time to put in a whole new set of offenses and they could change up their defense. They’re probably going to come in with some new stuff that we haven’t seen because it’s been so long since they played, but you also hope they might be a little rusty because they haven’t played in so long.
“They’re very athletic, they play defense very well and they’re going to try to slow us down. We’re going to continue to try to play the way we play, to play fast. We’re going to put the pressure on them both defensively and offensively.”
Tonight’s starting time is 7 p.m. Tipoff was pushed back two hours Tuesday after the cancellation of the ASU-UALR men’s game.
A-State (8-7, 1-1 Sun Belt) was a little rusty Saturday in the first few minutes of its game against Louisiana-Monroe, but the Red Wolves shook it off when Keya Patton started a first-half scoring spree. Patton scored 30 points, all in the first two quarters, as ASU rolled to a 98-70 victory.
Rogers said it was hard to keep her composure in the first half as the Red Wolves scored 51 points, including 32 in the second quarter alone.
“I really wanted to go crazy, like the kids were coming up to me and trying to chest bump me and things like that, and I was trying to stay composed and coach the game,” Rogers said. “It was very exciting, it was fun to coach and fun to watch, and I just love when our kids have fun like that.”
Patton, the current Sun Belt Player of the Week, boosted her scoring average to 13.6 points with Saturday’s performance.
Rogers said she challenged Patton, a junior transfer from Auburn, to step up in front of the team last week. Patton responded by sinking 10-of-14 shots from the field, including 7-of-10 from the 3-point line.
“She was upset about it at first, but she responded exactly the way I knew she would. Keya Patton has that dog mentality,” Rogers said. “I knew that if I challenged her like that, I knew she would respond and after that challenge, she had probably the best practices that she’s had all year and I knew she would have a good game. Now I didn’t know she was going to do what she did in the first half, but I knew she would have a solid game.”
With ULM focusing on Patton in the third quarter, other Red Wolves took the lead as ASU scored 29 points.
Junior forward Trinitee Jackson is averaging 12.2 points and 8.6 rebounds. Four more Red Wolves average between nine and 10.5 points per game, led by Morgan Wallace (10.5) and Lauryn Pendleton (10.2).
A-State leads the Sun Belt in 3-point percentage (.339) and 3-point field goals (115). App State (6-7, 0-0 SBC) has attempted a league-high 361 3-point shots in just 13 games, making 99.
Guard/forward Michaela Porter and guard Janay Sanders lead the Mountaineers at 14.3 and 11.1 points per game, respectively. Porter leads the Sun Belt with an average of 2.5 steals per game.
The Mountaineers haven’t won since defeating Gardner-Webb 73-63 on Dec. 5. They lost four in a row before having games against South Alabama, Troy, Georgia State and Georgia Southern canceled.
“They do a good job of attacking, pulling defenders and kicking out to their shooters. In the half-court setting and in transition, they do a good job of running their sets to get their shooters open,” Rogers said. “We’re going to have to be locked in on good communication defensively and make sure we know exactly who their personnel is. We’ve preached that for every conference game, you have to know who you’re guarding, because we have to guard each player differently.”
