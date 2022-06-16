A-State extends Jones' contract through 2026

JONESBORO — Arkansas State University announced Thursday that head football coach Butch Jones’ contract has been extended by one year to run through the 2026 season.
Jones was named ASU’s 31st all-time head coach on Dec. 12, 2020. While the Red Wolves finished 2-10 last fall, Jones and his staff recently assembled a 2022 recruiting class that ranked as one of the best in school history and was also listed No. 1 in the Sun Belt Conference by both Rivals and 247Sports.
“Coach Jones is completely changing the culture, discipline and overall organization of our football program, and we’re excited about the future under his guidance as head coach,” ASU System President Dr. Chuck Welch said. “He has a strong track record of success, and we have confidence in the process he is taking our football team through to attain a high level of success on a consistent basis.”
A two-time conference coach of the year with 86 career victories, Jones completed his 12th season as a head coach last year. Including previous coaching stops at Central Michigan, Cincinnati and Tennessee, Jones owns four conference championships and six national Top-25 finishes.
Jones’ total annual compensation remains $825,000 under the terms of his extension.
“I’m excited this agreement could be reached with Coach Jones to increase the length of his contract by another year,” said ASU Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics Jeff Purinton. “We have a lot of momentum after completing an outstanding recruiting class, and I believe in Coach Jones’ vision and plan for our football program. We appreciate his strong leadership and are looking forward to the upcoming season.”
The Red Wolves completed their 2022 spring camp in April and are set to open their season at home against Grambling State on Sept. 3.
“I’ve always said that one of the things that makes Arkansas State University special is its leadership,” Jones said. “Our university administration is extremely supportive and aligned with our commitment to excellence in competition, in the classroom and in the community for all our athletics programs. It’s an honor and privilege to be the head football coach at Arkansas State, so I’m grateful for the continued trust our administration has placed in me to advance our football program.”