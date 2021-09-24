JONESBORO — While Arkansas State was suffering through a seven-touchdown loss last Saturday, the Red Wolves’ next opponent was pushing a Power Five foe into the fourth quarter for the second consecutive week.
Tulsa trailed 10th-ranked Ohio State by only a touchdown before the Buckeyes scored two touchdowns, one on an interception return, in the final four minutes of a 41-20 victory. The previous week, the Golden Hurricane led Oklahoma State going into the final period before falling 28-23.
“They’ve been impressive to watch on video,” Arkansas State coach Butch Jones said. “I know Ohio State wouldn’t want to play them again. It’s going to be a great challenge for us, but also a great opportunity.”
Jones’ Red Wolves visit Tulsa this afternoon for the second of three consecutive games on the road. Kickoff for ASU’s non-conference finale is scheduled for 4 p.m.
Last weekend’s challenge at Washington was more than the Red Wolves could handle. The Huskies, a preseason Top 25 team, put up 598 total yards while keeping ASU out of the end zone in a 52-3 rout.
While Jones described ASU’s performance as unacceptable in every phase, he was also mindful of lifting spirits as the Red Wolves made corrections and prepared for the Golden Hurricane.
“It’s like I told our team, ‘We can’t leave our season in Washington,’” Jones said. “We were all disappointed in the way we played, but let’s not forget that they were division champions last year. They’ve been a perennial Pac-12 power. I think sometimes we forget that and it’s keeping everything in perspective in our players’ minds.
“The thing they can’t do is get discouraged. They expect to win, and we all expect to win, but you have to learn from it and there’s a point in time you need to move on, be better for it and not make the same mistakes twice.”
The Red Wolves (1-2) have given up 50-plus points in back-to-back games, yielding big plays in losses to Memphis and Washington. Their pass defense surrendered 815 yards in those games and now gets a date with Tulsa quarterback Davis Brin, who threw for 428 yards and two touchdowns against Ohio State.
ASU has struggled against the run, too, yielding 263 yards to Memphis and 200 to Washington. At 538.7 total yards per game, the Red Wolves are No. 129 out of 130 FBS teams in total defense.
Defensive end Kivon Bennett said the Red Wolves need to be more detail-oriented than they were against Washington.
“I felt like we had our bright moments at times, but when we messed up, it led to critical errors and critical mistakes, guys being wide open 15 or 20 yards down the field,” said Bennett, who leads ASU with 2.5 sacks.
“It’s not because of talent or nothing like that. It’s just missed assignments, critical errors like that. We just need to be more focused and locked in in the moment. We know what to do, we do it all week. They don’t run anything we don’t go over.”
The Red Wolves enjoyed more success offensively before running into the Huskies. They finished with 680 total yards in the 55-50 loss to Memphis, one of Tulsa’s American Athletic Conference opponents.
ASU has played two quarterbacks in every game, but Jones said James Blackman played well against Washington and has earned the right to be listed as the Red Wolves’ starter. Dropped passes and an inability to run the football against Washington hampered the Red Wolves, who finished with 268 total yards.
“You know they’re going to come in here upset about the way they played last week and ready to try to right a wrong from that standpoint,” Tulsa coach Phillip Montgomery said. “It’s going to be a great challenge for us.”
After going 6-3 last fall, a record that included a 27-24 loss to Cincinnati in the AAC championship game, Tulsa has started this season 0-3.
Six players, including four starters, were suspended from Tulsa’s season-opening 19-17 loss to UC Davis because of their involvement in a postgame brawl after last year’s Armed Forces Bowl game against Mississippi State. Three more players were held out for a half.
Tulsa led Oklahoma State 17-14 before the Cowboys returned a kickoff for a touchdown in the fourth quarter. The Golden Hurricane stayed close to Ohio State until the final minutes.
“We’re a good football team,” Montgomery said. “We just have to go out and prove it on the field and get in the other column.”
The Red Wolves certainly aren’t looking at the Golden Hurricane’s record.
“They have a very solid team. They’ve got some size up front, some good skill players all across the board. It’s just another good opponent, another chance for us to see what we’re made of as a defense,” Bennett said. “Definitely not a slouch. We take every opponent very seriously week to week, so you just have to prepare like we always do.”