A-State faces tall challenge at UL Lafayette

JONESBORO — Arkansas State’s first road game in Sun Belt Conference play comes against an opponent that head coach Mike Balado considers to be better than most the Red Wolves have played this season.
Louisiana-Lafayette features an imposing front line that includes Jordan Brown, a 6-foot-11 sophomore transfer from Arizona, and Theo Akwuba, a 6-11 junior who was the Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Year in 2021. The Ragin’ Cajuns opened their SBC slate with a couple of road victories, winning at Appalachian State and Coastal Carolina despite having only nine players available.
“I told my team (Monday) that besides Texas Tech and Illinois, I think Lafayette is the best team we’ve played all year. They’re deep, they’re big, they have good guards,” Balado said. “They’ve played in big games, they have a very experienced coach. They have an all-league player coming back, they have seven guys who played last year coming back.”
The Red Wolves (10-3, 1-0 Sun Belt) and Cajuns (7-5, 2-0) tip off this evening at 7 in the Cajundome.
UL Lafayette was shorthanded last week because of COVID-19 issues. Not only were five players out, but head coach Bob Marlin also missed both games.
The Cajuns drubbed Appalachian State 71-55 as Brown scored 16 points and nipped Coastal Carolina 65-64 on Kobe Julien’s 3-pointer with 5.8 seconds to play.
A deep bench – UL Lafayette has 10 players averaging 10 or more minutes – is an asset for the Cajuns. Balado said Tuesday that he was still trying to figure out their rotation.
“One guy plays a lot in this game, doesn’t play a lot in the next game. We’re trying to figure out what their basic rotation is, but that’s something we have to take into account because we can’t get in foul trouble,” Balado said. “They have enough bodies to shuffle in and out, and we do as well. We just have to make sure the guys that we want on the floor stay on the floor as much as possible.”
Keeping sophomore forward Norchad Omier out of foul trouble is a concern for the Red Wolves, given the Cajuns’ strength in the paint.
Brown, a five-star recruit out of high school, was the Mountain West Freshman of the Year at Nevada in 2019 and the Pac-12 Sixth Man of the Year at Arizona last season. He is averaging 14.8 points and 8.8 rebounds in his first year at UL Lafayette.
Akwuba, who returned last week after missing four games because of an injury, averages 9.8 points and 8.0 rebounds. Last year he led the Sun Belt with 68 blocked shots.
Julien, a 6-6 redshirt freshman forward, is UL Lafayette’s third-leading scorer at 9.1 points per game. Kentrell Garnett, a freshman guard who missed last week’s games, is 26-of-49 from the 3-point line.
Balado said the Red Wolves need to do more to help Omier, the Sun Belt Preseason Player of the Year, in the post. Omier has fouled out of three games and battled foul problems in others.
“Maybe we have to change a little bit of our strategy as far as how we guard the post or switch defenses up a little bit just to make sure we keep him in the game as much as possible. We have to protect him as well,” Balado said. “It’s hard to play one on one in the post nowadays, so we have to do a little bit better job with our guards and our perimeter guys of helping him a little bit, especially in this next game coming up.”
Omier leads the Red Wolves in scoring (15.1 points per game) and rebounding (10.4 per game). Over the last three games, he has averaged 23.7 points and 12.3 rebounds.
Balado was pleased with ASU’s defense in Saturday’s 74-56 rout of Georgia Southern. The Red Wolves limited the Eagles to 36.7 percent shooting from the field, including 2-of-15 from the 3-point line.
ASU has started the last three games with more intensity, Balado said, and that has made a difference defensively.
“Keyon Wesley is playing really well defensively. He doesn’t get a lot of accolades because he doesn’t score a lot of points all the time, but when he’s out there he really, really helps us out because he’s a multiple-position defender. He can guard five positions,” Balado said. “Then Desi (Sills) has always been a great defensive player. I think with him, it’s infectious, how hard he plays. It’s kind of rubbed off on some other guys, and Caleb Fields, in my opinion and we agree as a staff right now, arguably could be our best defender. He’s small, but he’s very physical and strong.”
Sills and Marquis Eaton are ASU’s second and third-leading scorers at 14.2 and 12.2 points per game, respectively. Sills leads the team in steals with 28 and Omier has blocked 28 shots.
The Red Wolves visit Louisiana-Monroe on Saturday. They play Arkansas-Little Rock home and away next week, with the Trojans coming to Jonesboro on Jan. 13.