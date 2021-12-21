JONESBORO — Arkansas State closes non-conference play in women’s basketball this evening with its first road game under interim head coach Destinee Rogers.
ASU visits Ohio Valley Conference member SIU Edwardsville this evening. Tipoff at First Community Arena in Edwardsville, Ill., is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.
The Red Wolves (6-6) routed Mississippi Valley State 81-47 in Rogers’ first game as head coach on Dec. 14. They cruised past Division III Hendrix 98-48 on Sunday.
SIUE (4-6) presents a tougher challenge, although the Cougars have dropped consecutive games against Illinois State and Toledo. They own victories over Illinois, Butler, Purdue Fort Wayne and Saint Louis.
“They run a lot of plays. It’s going to be a battle,” Rogers said. “It may go down to the wire, who knows, but we’re going to be prepared. We’re going to be prepared and I have full confidence in this team as long we go out and play hard, share the ball and fight through adversity because now we’re on the road.
“We haven’t been on the road yet with me as the head coach, but I have full confidence in this team. We’re going to have to do a better job of getting out to the shooters with a hand up, because they can shoot the ball, and then obviously we have to do a good job of boxing out and rebounding.”
ASU shot 47.6 percent from the field in Sunday’s rout of Hendrix. Keya Patton led the Red Wolves with 23 points and three steals, while Morgan Wallace finished with 22 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists.
Rogers said the statistic that stuck out Sunday was her team’s 27 assists on 40 field goals.
“That’s who we want to be,” she said. “We want to share the ball. It’s not only fun to watch, it’s fun to coach, and I’m sure they have fun playing that way.”
Jireh Washington added 15 points, Lauryn Pendleton 11 and Talia Roldan 10. ASU played without center Trinitee Jackson because of illness, while guard Mailyn Wilkerson and forward Kiayra Ellis were limited to the first half because of sickness.
Patton is ASU’s season scoring leader at 13 points per game, followed by Jackson at 12, Wallace at 11.2 and Pendleton at 10.7. Jackson and Wallace average 9.1 and 7.2 rebounds, respectively.
The Red Wolves open Sun Belt Conference play Dec. 30 at Georgia Southern. Their first home conference game is Jan. 1 against Georgia State.
“This team is just playing so hard,” Rogers said. “Everybody that I talk to in the stands just talks about how proud of them they are for being able to fight through everything and as hard as they’re playing. I’m just having a lot of fun coaching this team.”