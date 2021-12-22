A-State finishes non-SBC slate by beating Lyon

JONESBORO — Arkansas State won comfortably despite a lackluster start Tuesday at First National Bank Arena.
ASU took the lead for good in the last six minutes of the first half and went on to defeat Lyon College 88-66 in the Red Wolves’ last non-conference game. Second-year freshman forward Norchad Omier paced ASU with a career-high 31 points and a game-high 10 rebounds.
Playing their third game in four days, the Scots trailed just 45-35 at halftime before the Red Wolves opened the second half with a 22-9 run and led by as many as 24 points.
“I thought our team played really good basketball in the second half and toward the end of the first. I wasn’t really happy with the way we came out in the first five minutes of the game,” ASU head coach Mike Balado said. “Obviously everybody knows I subbed everybody out just to kind of recalibrate them a little bit. I’m very proud of my bench, they came in and had 10 straight stops. I knew we were going to score. I was just worried about defense and those guys came in and guarded, and everybody got back into rhythm.”
The Red Wolves have won six of their last seven games to improve to 9-3 overall and 6-1 at home.
Omier, who also blocked five shots, was responsible for the most points scored by an Arkansas State player this season, making 15 field goals that were just two shy of the First National Bank Arena record. He was joined in double figures by juniors Markise Davis and Desi Sills with 14 and 10 points, respectively.
Balado said the best part of Omier’s stat line was that he committed only one foul. Omier, the preseason Sun Belt Player of the Year, has fouled out of three games this season and battle foul trouble in others.
“I don’t even care about the 31 points or the 10 rebounds,” Balado said of Omier’s statistics Tuesday. “It’s the one foul because he did play with intensity, he did go block shots. It wasn’t like he was just out there floating around.”
The Red Wolves made 40-of-74 shots for a .541 field goal percentage, while limiting the Scots to a .377 percentage and turning the ball over a season-low seven times. They also blocked a season-high seven shots and dished out 25 assists, their second most of the year, on their 40 buckets that were a season high.
Former Tuckerman star Ben Keton, a sophomore guard, connected on 4-of-7 attempts from the 3-point line to lead Lyon with 24 points. He also grabbed seven rebounds and finished with three assists.
Keton entered Tuesday’s game, which was an exhibition for the Scots, averaging 21 points per game.
“We want to thank Lyon for being able to play today at the last minute. They had a game last night, and I think their team is going to be very good,” Balado said. “I’ve got a lot of respect for Ben Keton. He can go and I told my team that, too. I knew he can play.”
Freshman guard John Paul Morgan added 11 points and eight rebounds for Lyon.
The game’s first 14 minutes featured four ties and two lead changes as neither team led by more than seven points. However, with the score knotted 27-27 at the 6:06 mark, ASU put together an 8-0 run over the next three minutes to take the lead for good.
The Red Wolves took a 45-35 advantage into the break before outscoring the Scots 43-31 in the second half. They opened the final 20 minutes with 22-9 run to push their lead to 67-44 with 12:58 remaining and extended the advantage to as many as 24 points.
Omier, who collected his seventh double-double of the season and 22nd of his career, led ASU to a 42-31 rebounding advantage. While senior guard Marquis Eaton scored just six points in the game, it pushed his career total to 1,465 to move him into a tie with Chico Fletcher (1996-2000) for the seventh most in school history.
The Red Wolves were coming off a 68-46 victory over Air Force on Sunday. Tuesday’s game was their sixth this month.
“I feel like the Christmas break we’re about to have, we need it,” Davis said. “Then when we come back, we’ll be well rested, minds cleared, so we’ll be ready to go.”
Arkansas State returns to action Dec. 30, beginning Sun Belt Conference play with a 7 p.m. home game against Georgia State. The Panthers (6-5) suffered a 72-62 loss in overtime Tuesday night at Georgia Tech.
Georgia State holds an 11-4 series advantage on ASU, including a 71-68 victory in last season’s Sun Belt tournament.
“Georgia State is a really good team,” Omier said. “We played them, that was the last game last year in the conference tournament. To me, it’s a little personal.”