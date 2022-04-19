A-State finishes third in SBC women's golf

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Posting its best finish at a conference championship since the 2000-01 season, the Arkansas State women’s golf team placed third at the Sun Belt Conference Women’s Golf Championship that concluded Tuesday on the Arthur Hills Course at LPGA International.
A-State totaled 900 (+36) for the tournament to finish third, five strokes shy of champion Georgia Southern (895) and one short of second place Coastal Carolina (899). The Red Wolves turned in a 13-over par 301 in the final round, the second-lowest total on the course Tuesday. Placing third as a team, ASU finishes inside the top three at a Sun Belt Conference Championship for the fifth time in program history and first time since 2000-01.
Earning all-tournament team honors, Olivia Schmidt was the top finisher for ASU as she tied for fourth with a total of 222 (+6). Schmidt turned in a 2-over par 74 in the final round to close out the top-five finish, her sixth in 11 events this season. Placing tied for fourth, Schmidt finished top 10 at the SBC Championship for the second time. Schmidt has a 72.21 stroke average following the championship, the second-lowest single-season average in program history, just behind her program best 72.03 last season.
Elise Schultz carded a final round 3-over par 75 to join Schmidt inside the top 10. Schultz tied for seventh in the final standings with a total of 224. Casey Sommer turned in the low round of the day among ASU players with a 1-over par 73 and finished the championship with a total of 227 to tie for 18th. Charlotte Menager (74-77-79) tied for 31st and Kayla Burke (80-77-86) tied for 50th.
Schmidt and Schultz head to Rio Grande, Puerto Rico, for the 7th U.S. Women’s Amateur Four-Ball Championship April 20-24 at Grand Reserve Golf Course.
In addition to Schmidt, the all-tournament team included medalist Sarunchana Rattanasin, Georgia Southern; Heidrun Hlynsdottir, Texas-Arlington; Mia Kness, Georgia Southern; Sophia Carlsen, Coastal Carolina; and Tiffany Arafi, Coastal Carolina.
Texas State (904), Troy (906), Georgia State (910), South Alabama (911), Arkansas-Little Rock (916), Texas-Arlington (916), Appalachian State (917) and Louisiana-Monroe (+57, 921) rounded out the 11-team conference championship field.