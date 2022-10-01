A-State football seeking 'defining moment'

JONESBORO — Homecoming 2022 finds Arkansas State looking for what head coach Butch Jones describes as a breakthrough moment.
The Red Wolves put themselves in position to win each of their last two games on the road, then failed to close out Memphis or Old Dominion in the fourth quarter. At 1-3 this season, with 13 losses in their last 16 games, they are trying to learn how to win.
“That’s the most difficult thing when you’re building a program. What you really need is a defining moment when you have to win one of those games and all of a sudden, the confidence grows,” said Jones, whose previous head coaching experience includes stops at Central Michigan, Cincinnati and Tennessee. “Everywhere we’ve been, when we’ve turned programs around, I can tell you every single game at the three different places of what was the defining moment, what turned it around. Once you start to have that defining moment, then there’s belief that you’re always going to win.”
Homecoming offers another opportunity as the Red Wolves (1-3, 0-1 Sun Belt) host longtime rival Louisiana-Monroe (2-2, 1-0 Sun Belt) this evening. Kickoff at Centennial Bank Stadium is set for 6 p.m.
While ASU has a three-game losing streak after playing three consecutive road games, the Red Wolves were in position to win the last two. They led Memphis by a point with less than five minutes to play before succumbing 44-32, then led Old Dominion much of the way in the Sun Belt opener before falling 29-26.
Jones said the Red Wolves are close to the success that fosters a winning mindset. With freshmen and sophomores comprising nearly 79 percent of the roster, many of them have limited experience in college football, let alone the crucible of a close game.
“For a lot of these individuals, this is the first time they’ve really been in these situations,” Jones said. “As frustrating at times as it can be, you also have to step back, take the emotion out and kind of measure where you’re at. I measure it by taking the emotion out.
“It starts me teaching them how to win. Are things where we can do a better job to help support the players on game day? Absolutely, those are things we talk about in our program, but I think it comes down to one defining moment that changes everything.”
ASU was close a week ago despite playing without two of its best wide receivers, arguably its best defensive player and a starting offensive tackle.
The Red Wolves led ODU 12-0 at halftime and probably should have enjoyed a larger margin, Jones said. They started to slip in the third quarter, giving up big plays to fall behind the Monarchs, yet drove 80 yards to regain a 26-21 lead in the fourth quarter.
An ASU fumble gave ODU a short field and a fourth-down pass interference call kept the Monarchs’ game-winning touchdown drive alive.
“I feel like we’ve always understood what the standard of play was,” ASU senior quarterback James Blackman said. “For the entire game, we just have to be living up to that standard because you can see as you watch the film, we’re playing good football right now.
“All we have to find a way to do is finish, finish the game, execute in the late moments when they need on us. On offense, we can’t go stale and we can’t turn the ball over. I feel like we get those few things cleaned up, we’ll be in a great position. Finishing the games, we’ll be in a great position.”
Sophomore safety Justin Parks said the Red Wolves need to treat every play like it’s their last.
“These past two games have really come down to four or five plays, and four or five plays is not really a lot of plays, but those have been deciding games,” Parks said. “That’s one thing I’m learning myself, just treating every play like it’s the last play, like, ‘Dang, this play might lose us the game.’ You have to play every snap to win. You have to win every snap. That’s one thing we all have to do better.”
ULM head coach Terry Bowden described tonight’s game as a “perception game” for the Warhawks, who have lost 12 in a row against the Red Wolves. Another such game went ULM’s way last weekend in Monroe as the Warhawks rallied for a 21-17 victory over defending Sun Belt champion Louisiana-Lafayette with two touchdowns in the fourth quarter.
The Warhawks haven’t won in Jonesboro since 2001, the Sun Belt’s inaugural football season. They dropped a 27-24 decision against ASU last season.
“As usual we’re underdogs and we have to find a way to play close and win a close game, but we’re excited about playing them,” Bowden said.
While the Red Wolves have yet to see improvement in terms of wins and losses, some key statistical areas reflect positive changes.
Rushing offense and rushing defense are two examples. ASU was among the nation’s worst in both categories last season, averaging 82.4 rushing yards per game while yielding an average of 261.1 to opponents. Through four games, the Red Wolves are averaging 149.8 rushing yards while giving up only 114 per game.
ASU is looking to translate those statistics into scoreboard success.
“That’s one thing I remember Coach Jones saying last year after the Louisiana game. We love improvements, but I don’t believe in moral victories,” Parks said. “We want to win. We’ve got to win. That’s just the bottom line.
“It’s good to see improvement, but we have to take that next step. There’s nothing I enjoy more than winning, and I’m pretty sure everybody feels the same way, so we just have to keep grinding.”