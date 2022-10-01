A-State football seeking 'defining moment'

Arkansas State defensive tackle John Mincey (0) knocks down Grambling State quarterback Chance Amie for a safety during the Red Wolves’ 58-3 victory in the season opener. ASU hosts Louisiana-Monroe tonight on Homecoming.

JONESBORO — Homecoming 2022 finds Arkansas State looking for what head coach Butch Jones describes as a breakthrough moment.

The Red Wolves put themselves in position to win each of their last two games on the road, then failed to close out Memphis or Old Dominion in the fourth quarter. At 1-3 this season, with 13 losses in their last 16 games, they are trying to learn how to win.

A-State Football

Opponent: Louisiana-Monroe

Site: Centennial Bank Stadium (30,382), Jonesboro

Kickoff: 6 p.m.

Records: ASU 1-3, 0-1 SBC; ULM 2-2, 1-0

Television: ESPN Plus

Radio: KFIN (FM-107.9)

Series: ASU, 30-14

Last meeting: ASU, 27-24, 2021

