JONESBORO — The Arkansas State Lettermen’s Club will induct four new members into A-State’s Hall of Honor during its annual banquet Friday, Oct. 7, at the Woodard McAlister Family Club inside the Johnny Allison Tower of Centennial Bank Stadium.

A trio of football greats – Corey Williams, Cleo Lemon and Corey Leonard – will be inducted, in addition to Marissa Martinek as the Red Wolves’ first bowling standout to be placed into the Hall of Honor.