A-State holds off Texas State, takes SBC lead

JONESBORO — The second half belonged to Arkansas State again Saturday afternoon.
After battling Texas State to a tie in the opening 20 minutes, ASU led by as many as 11 points in the next 20 before holding on for a 67-60 Sun Belt Conference victory at First National Bank Arena. The Red Wolves have outscored nine of their last 10 opponents after halftime, the exception being Louisiana-Lafayette in an overtime loss.
ASU head coach Mike Balado pointed to his team's work on the defensive end of the court in the second half.
"I was so proud of my guys with the way they played, their effort," Balado said. "I didn't think we had a great first half. Defensively, when we went into halftime, they were shooting 56 percent. We shot 50, but I didn't think our offense flowed well.
"We had three or four late-clock shots that went in, and the tempo was really slow, so I told them at halftime that if they're shooting 56 percent and it's a tie ballgame, if you guys clamp down defensively and do what we talked about all week, I think we'll have a chance to win the game, and we did that."
The victory allowed the Red Wolves (13-4, 4-1 Sun Belt) to take over first place in the Sun Belt after UL Lafayette defeated Troy on Saturday night. ASU's record through 17 games is its best since the 1988-89 season.
Saturday's victory also ended ASU's 10-game losing streak in its series with Texas State (12-5, 3-2).
"It's a tough team to play. They've always had our number," Balado said. "I don't really try to think about too much of that because in conference, every team is so good that you can name a milestone for every team. ... It's just winning the game and every game for me, in this league, is a breakthrough game."
Texas State was the Sun Belt's highest-ranked team in the NCAA NET Rankings, entering Saturday's game at No. 117. ASU was third among Sun Belt teams at No. 148.
ASU never trailed again after going on a 12-0 run early in the second half for a 44-34 lead, but the Red Wolves were never comfortable, either.
Texas State closed within 62-58 with 1:19 remaining after a 6-0 run. The Bobcats deflected a pass out of bounds in the corner with five seconds remaining on the shot clock on ASU's next possession.
Rather than hand off to guard Marquis Eaton, whom Balado expected to be covered, forward Norchad Omier was told to attack the basket after catching the inbound pass.
"On the run, he's telling me to fake the handoff and go do what you do," Omier said.
Omier bulled his way to the basket against Texas State's Nighael Ceaser. His shot off the glass missed, but he jumped back up to slam home the miss with 46 seconds to go.
"I told him in Spanish, 'Fake the handoff and just go,'" Balado said. "I knew they were going to try to help on 'Quis. He really didn't beat him. The guy kind of read it, but he kind of bullied into him and I don't know how ... I'm telling you guys, the stuff you're seeing out there from this young man, it's once in a lifetime. He missed it and before the ball came off the rim, he had hit the ground, up and dunked it. I can't explain it. All I can tell you is it was a great play."
Omier tracked down a rebound on Texas State's next possession and, before going out of bounds, hurled the ball toward the other end of the court. Avery Felts made a difficult catch and a layup with 29 seconds to play, giving the Red Wolves a 66-58 lead.
That assist and one more defensive rebound capped another big day for Omier, who was 10-of-12 from the field while scoring 23 points. He grabbed 13 rebounds, including 11 in the second half, and blocked three shots.
Desi Sills was 8-of-13 from the field, including 3-of-6 on 3-point attempts, to score 21 points. Sills also added five rebounds, four assists and two steals to his stat line. Eaton finished with 11 points and three assists, while Caleb Fields had seven assists.
Sills, who scored 14 points in the second half, said he feels the Red Wolves are unstoppable when both he and Omier are playing well.
"We're getting chemistry with each other; you see we point at each other on the court. We're having fun and it's all about that," Sills said. "You have two guys who are unselfish and we're willing to win. We're trying to change the program around, that's what it's all about."
Forward Isiah Small led the Bobcats with 17 points and 10 rebounds, while Ceaser scored 13 points off the bench.
ASU limited guard Caleb Asberry, Texas State's season leading scorer, to nine points, including eight in the first half. Guard Mason Harrell, the Bobcats' third-leading scorer for the season, finished with six points while being guarded mostly by Fields.
Texas State led by as many as six points in the first half, only to see ASU rally to tie the game at 32 at halftime. The Red Wolves shot 48.3 percent for the game and held a 31-29 rebounding edge.
"Offensively I thought Desi, Norchad and 'Quis were phenomenal, taking what was given to them and not forcing anything for the most part," Balado said. "And defensively, what Caleb Fields did on Mason Harrell was one of the best efforts I've seen in a long time."
ASU will travel through the Carolinas this week. The Red Wolves visit Appalachian State on Thursday and Coastal Carolina on Saturday.
The next home games are Feb. 3 and Feb. 5 against Louisiana-Monroe and UL Lafayette, respectively.
"We're trying to show people in Jonesboro, Arkansas, why they need to come out again like that," Sills said. "We're feeding off the crowd and I feel like it was a good crowd today, and I hope they come back."