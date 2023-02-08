A-State hopes to build momentum on road swing

Arkansas State’s Izaiyah Nelson (35) grabs a loose ball that was also pursued by teammate Avery Felts (2) and Coastal Carolina’s Kylan Blackmon (0) on Saturday. ASU, which defeated Coastal Carolina 73-57, travels to Texas State on Thursday.

JONESBORO — Having shaken off its 10-game losing streak, Arkansas State would like to build some momentum going into the Sun Belt Conference men’s basketball tournament.

The Red Wolves have six games remaining, four on the road, before traveling to Pensacola, Fla., for the league’s 14-team postseason tournament. While still in last place, they hit the road with a good feeling this week after thumping Coastal Carolina 73-57 on Saturday.

A-State Men's Basketball

Opponent: Texas State

Site: Strahan Arena, San Marcos, Texas

Tipoff: 7 p.m. Thursday

Records: ASU 10-15, 2-10 SBC; TxSt 11-14, 4-8 SBC

Television: ESPN Plus

Radio: KFIN (FM-107.9)

Series: TxSt, 12-4

Last meeting: TxSt, 61-58, Jan. 12

