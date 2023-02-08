A-State hopes to build momentum on road swing

JONESBORO — Having shaken off its 10-game losing streak, Arkansas State would like to build some momentum going into the Sun Belt Conference men’s basketball tournament.
The Red Wolves have six games remaining, four on the road, before traveling to Pensacola, Fla., for the league’s 14-team postseason tournament. While still in last place, they hit the road with a good feeling this week after thumping Coastal Carolina 73-57 on Saturday.
ASU coach Mike Balado was glad to see his team rewarded for its efforts.
“Any time you win, any time you’ve gone through the adversity we went through and you can feel yourself in the locker room remembering what it’s like to win a game and that feeling, I think it’s good,” Balado said Tuesday. “Plus, guys played well and saw their hard work come to fruition and finally get a win.
“The hardest thing about going through a losing streak is you continue to work hard and you don’t see the results, and then finally you see it. Hopefully they remember that feeling they had Saturday and continue to want to play that way.”
The Red Wolves (10-15, 2-10 Sun Belt) will log plenty of miles with this week’s road swing. ASU travels to Texas State (11-14, 4-8 Sun Belt) on Thursday night, then journeys east for Saturday afternoon’s game at Georgia Southern (12-13, 5-7 Sun Belt).
Balado pointed to guard play as one of the keys to Saturday’s victory. Caleb Fields, Avery Felts and Terrance Ford Jr. scored 27 of the Red Wolves’ 45 points in the second half, shooting 8-of-13 from the field with six combined assists and no turnovers.
“Our guards were efficient. I think that’s the biggest key for us, for our guards to play that way,” Balado said. “We need them to play that way. Fields had an excellent game, 19 points, and Terrance is the one who kept us in it in the first half with 13.”
ASU never substituted in the second half. Fields, Felts, Ford, Omar El-Sheikh and Izaiyah Nelson all played the full 20 minutes.
Balado said game flow helped dictate that approach Saturday.
“I don’t think I’ve been part of a team that has not subbed at all for 20 minutes. I just felt in that moment that those five guys were starting to jell really well and the lead had gone up, and I kept asking them if they were tired,” Balado said. “If they were tired, I would have had to sub. The way the flow of the game went, it wasn’t like we had any long stretches of seven, eight minutes of play.”
Fields played only 20 minutes in last Thursday’s loss to South Alabama, scoring two points for the third consecutive game. He was especially aggressive in the second half against Coastal Carolina, scoring 15 of his 19 points.
A hand fracture suffered Dec. 22 against Arkansas-Little Rock has limited Fields’ minutes in some games. “It always hurts,” he said Saturday. “It throbs when I sleep. I just take it day by day.”
Ford scored 21 points against South Alabama and followed with 16 against Coastal Carolina. He was 12-of-23 from the field during last week’s home stand with six assists and three turnovers in 74 minutes of playing time over two games.
Balado said Ford deserves consideration to be Freshman of the Year in the Sun Belt. He is averaging 11.3 points per game in league play, has the Sun Belt’s best 3-point percentage (.556) in conference games and is also among the top 10 in free throw percentage and steals.
“I hope people will notice what he’s brought to this team. A lot of guys have come in as freshmen and were expected to play. He wasn’t expected to play as much,” Balado said. “I knew he would be really good, I just didn’t know it would be this quickly.”
Ford is ASU’s third-leading scorer for the season at 9.7 points per game. Forward Omar El-Sheikh and Fields average 11.2 and 11.1 points, respectively.
ASU is looking for its first victory at Texas State since the 2013-14 season. The Bobcats have won 12 of the last 13 meetings in the series, including a 61-58 triumph when the teams met Jan. 12 in Jonesboro.
Terrence Johnson, who is in his third season as Texas State’s head coach, led the Bobcats to back-to-back regular-season Sun Belt titles after replacing Danny Kaspar.
“One thing about Texas State, no matter if Coach Kaspar was the coach or TJ now, they’ve always recruited the same type of guy – hard-nosed, very tough, very physical,” Balado said. “We’ll have to match that energy on Thursday to have a chance to win and for that to happen, it’s not only our bigs but our guards, too. We need all five guys rebounding.”
Timely 3-point shooting helped the Bobcats hold off the Red Wolves in the first meeting. Texas State held a one-point lead before Tyrel Morgan, who is 4-for-33 from the 3-point line for the season, drilled a 3 with 3:23 to play.
Two-time All-Sun Belt guard Mason Harrell hit another 3 late in the game to give Texas State an eight-point lead. Harrell scored 11 of his 15 points in the second half.
“I thought we did a very decent job on Mason the first time. He had two big shots in the second half,” Balado said. “He’s a big shot maker. You have to try to take the ball out of his hands and that’s something we’ve been talking about, seeing what we can do to not have him come off so pick and rolls with his hands on the ball because he’s so good at not only scoring but making plays for other guys.”
Texas State has lost three consecutive games. The Bobcats have had most of their success away from Strahan Arena, where they are 3-7 this season.
Georgia Southern has also struggled lately. The Eagles will carry a four-game losing streak into Thursday’s home game against James Madison.
Balado said traveling from Texas to Georgia on the day between games is difficult, but said that’s just part of playing in the Sun Belt.
“It is what it is. Everyone is going through it in the league,” he said. “You can’t take it as a deterrent. You just have to go and win the game.”