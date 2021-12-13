JONESBORO — Arkansas State is looking to end a four-game losing streak and Mississippi Valley State is seeking its first victory of the season as the teams meet tonight in women’s basketball at First National Bank Arena.
ASU head coach Matt Daniel said his team, which relies heavily on newcomers, is working through the maturation process. The Red Wolves (4-6) lost close games in their last two outings, falling 80-76 at home against Northwestern State and 66-65 at Utah State.
“We’ve dropped the last couple of games I felt like we could have won and possibly should have won. We have a very young team,” Daniel said during a Sun Belt Conference online media session Monday. “Our last time out we started three freshmen and we ended the game with four freshmen on the floor. We play an entertaining style most nights, but it can go one of two ways and cause me more gray hairs most nights, too. I like our group. We’re growing up every day, just trying to be the best versions of ourself.”
Freshmen Lauryn Pendleton, Jade Upshaw and Mailyn Wilkerson all started at Utah State. Upshaw scored 17 points while Pendleton, who averages 11.5 points, added 13 and Wilkerson 11. Senior guard Morgan Wallace had a double-double of 12 points and 10 rebounds. ASU lost on a last-minute 3-pointer at Utah State, which finished the game with only five available players after all six on the bench were ejected in the second quarter. The Red Wolves led by as many as 13 points before the Aggies rallied.
Like ASU, MVSU (0-7) recently lost a close game to Northwestern State. Mikayla Etienne hit a 3-pointer to help the Devilettes force overtime before Northwestern State escaped with a 78-71 victory Saturday in Itta Bena, Miss.
Etienne, a junior guard who played all 45 minutes, is MVSU’s second-leading scorer at 13.6 points per game entering tonight’s 7 o’clock tipoff. Zakiya Mahoney, a 5-9 senior guard, leads MVSU at 13.9 points per game.
Noting the Devilettes’ near miss against Northwestern State, Daniel said MVSU is dangerous.
“They are playing kids that haven’t been playing and playing with havoc,” he said. “Very dangerous with defensive pressure. We will have to take care of the ball, handle their pressure, defensive rebound and guard the gaps.”
ASU follows tonight’s game with a home game Sunday against Hendrix and a Dec. 22 trip to SIU-Edwardsville. The Red Wolves open Sun Belt play Dec. 30 at Georgia Southern.