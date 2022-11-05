A-State hopes to 'lock in' against Harding

JONESBORO — Arkansas State built a large enough lead in Wednesday night’s exhibition basketball game to provide head coach Mike Balado a teaching point.
While ASU led comfortably throughout the second half of a 79-56 victory over Voorhees College, the lead slipped from a high of 26 to 17 points within a span of about five minutes. Balado told the Red Wolves, who have nine newcomers on their roster, not to play according to the scoreboard.
“It happens, I get it. It’s human nature. You’re looking up and you’re up 24, 26, and guys are like, ‘I’ve only got four points,’” Balado said. “Not that they’re selfish, they just want to play well. They know they’re going to win the game as long as they just don’t fall down, but it’s not about that.
“For us, an exhibition game is not about winning the game. It’s about how you win the game and with this team, with so many new guys, you can’t give them an inch. They have to play like they’re tied every possession because that’s the only way they’re going to learn. We don’t want to wait until we’re playing on the road at Old Dominion, we don’t want to wait until we’re playing at LSU. We’ve got to get that right now.”
The Red Wolves open the regular season Monday night as Harding visits First National Bank Arena. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Second-half slip aside, Balado said he was very happy with what he saw against Voorhees, an NAIA program. ASU shot 53.3 percent from the field, committed just 10 turnovers while forcing 17, and had 21 assists on 32 field goals.
The Red Wolves came up with 12 steals. They held the Tigers to 36 percent shooting from the field in the first half, but saw their guests shoot 50 percent in the second.
Like Balado, senior guard/forward Markise Davis said the Red Wolves got caught up in the score after halftime.
“I feel like some of the guys were looking at the score because we were up. I was telling them in the huddle, ‘Don’t look at the score, it’s 0-0 every media (timeout).’” Davis said. “I feel like they’ll let up a little bit and then when they score, they’ll get mad. We’ve got to get better at that, just locking in.”
Three Red Wolves scored in double digits, led by 6-foot-8 forward Omar El-Sheikh’s 18 points. El-Sheikh, who was 8-of-12 from the field, also added nine rebounds, three steals and two assists in 23 minutes.
A graduate student, El-Sheikh transferred to ASU from Division II Assumption College, where he averaged 11.9 points and 11.2 rebounds. Before playing at Assumption, El-Sheikh spent two seasons as a reserve at Fairfield, a Division I program in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference.
Balado said he recruited a player from Egypt while an assistant at Louisville and connections in that country helped in recruiting El-Sheikh, who is from Giza, Egypt.
“When I saw him play, one of the things I realized about him was his versatility. At 6-8, he can move and guard different positions, and also can shoot, pass and he’s a hellacious rebounder,” Balado said. “He’s a very high-volume rebounder when it comes to minutes he plays. … He fit what we needed and he fit our system, and he’s a great young man. Unbelievable, very mature, a born leader, highly intelligent. He just fit perfectly and he just fell in our lap, thank goodness. We recruited him hard because he had some other offers, but he ended up choosing us and I’m happy he’s on our team.”
Davis added 14 points and freshman guard Terrance Ford Jr. had 12 points, five assists and five steals off the bench.
ASU was 9-of-25 from the 3-point line as a team in the exhibition, with Avery Felts making 3-of-7 outside the arc. Malcolm Farrington, who was 14-of-26 from the 3-point line during the Red Wolves’ three-game Dominican Republic trip in August, is expected to play Monday after missing the exhibition because of a finger injury.
Balado said ASU had 23 turnovers during a closed scrimmage last weekend with Arkansas-Pine Bluff, so he was pleased with the Red Wolves’ improvement in that category Wednesday.
“What I noticed was we had two turnovers to start the game and then we only had one over the next 18 minutes, so that shows improvement,” Balado said. “I think two of them were when we had the bench in, so there were only about three or four that I thought were really illegitimate turnovers, where last week we had like seven or eight.”
ASU defeated Harding 81-55 in last season’s opener. Monday’s game will count as an exhibition for the Bisons, who compete in Division II.
After finishing 7-21 last season, Harding was picked eighth in the Great American Conference preseason coaches’ poll. The Bisons’ Taylor Currie, a 6-11 junior, was a second-team preseason All-GAC selection after averaging 17.5 points and 7.9 rebounds last year. Former Jonesboro standout Keyln McBride is a redshirt freshman guard at Harding.
The Red Wolves play twice next week, facing Harding on Monday before traveling to LSU on Saturday. Another home game is scheduled Monday, Nov. 14, against Lyon College.