A-State hopes to 'lock in' against Harding

Arkansas State’s Omar El-Sheikh dunks during Wednesday’s exhibition game against Voorhees College. The Red Wolves open the regular season Monday night against Harding at First National Bank Arena.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

JONESBORO — Arkansas State built a large enough lead in Wednesday night’s exhibition basketball game to provide head coach Mike Balado a teaching point.

While ASU led comfortably throughout the second half of a 79-56 victory over Voorhees College, the lead slipped from a high of 26 to 17 points within a span of about five minutes. Balado told the Red Wolves, who have nine newcomers on their roster, not to play according to the scoreboard.

A-State men's basketball

Opponent: Harding

Site: First National Bank Arena

Tipoff: 7 p.m. Monday

Records: First game

Television: ESPN Plus

Radio: KFIN (FM-107.9)

Series: ASU, 9-2

Last meeting: ASU, 81-55, 2021-22

