A-State hopes to meet standard against SBU

JONESBORO — Butch Jones acknowledged the bottom line after pointing out places where he believes Arkansas State improved in its second game.
The Red Wolves are 0-2 after being outscored 110-3 by Oklahoma and Memphis. They are one of three teams in the Football Bowl Subdivision that have yet to score a touchdown, the others being Kent State and Sam Houston State.
“It’s all about winning. There are no moral victories,” said Jones, ASU’s third-year head coach. “I’m saying we’ve improved in a lot of areas, which we have, but there’s no moral victories. It’s all about winning football games.
“But obviously, we need to start playing better in all three phases to get back to that (phrase) again, complementary football. Playing well and playing up to the standard that we expect, that we have set forth in this program, is vital.”
The Red Wolves have another opportunity this evening against Stony Brook, the lone Football Championship Subdivision team on their schedule. Kickoff at Centennial Bank Stadium is scheduled for 6 p.m.
ASU’s home opener last weekend resulted in a 37-3 loss to Memphis. A second-quarter field goal and 230 total yards were all the Red Wolves (0-2) could muster against the Tigers.
Redshirt freshman quarterback Jaxon Dailey, who played nearly all of the second half against Memphis after starter J.T. Shrout was injured, said Jones showed video of several plays when the team met Monday.
“We had a series of clips that Coach showed in front of the whole team of plays that were so close to being explosive touchdowns,” Dailey said. “Like we were just talking about, being one player away or small detail away from it being an explosive play, and those were all early on in the game. If you have those plays early on in the game, it can change the course of the game.”
ASU lost four turnovers, three in the first half. A first-quarter fumble halted the Red Wolves on the Tigers’ 12-yard line and Memphis returned a second-quarter interception for a touchdown and a 17-0 lead.
Jones described players who fail to execute on a given play as “blinking lights” that keep the Red Wolves from being 11-for-11 on assignments.
“The problem is it’s not just one guy. That’s what is the most frustrating part,” Dailey said. “One guy will have 13 great plays in a row and then the one play that he messes up is catastrophic. From a play-to-play basis, you need to be 11-for-11 as many times as you can be.”
Early in the week, Shrout was listed as questionable to play by Jones, who said the senior quarterback could not push off his foot after being sacked early in the third quarter. Dailey and true freshman Jaylen Raynor are other possibilities at the position.
Stony Brook (0-2) lost to two FCS Top 25 teams, Delaware and Rhode Island, to open the season. While the Seawolves scored only 27 points in their first two games, they have an active defensive front that has already accumulated eight quarterback sacks.
Chuck Priore, Stony Brook’s 18th-year head coach, described ASU as “a physical unit” during the weekly Coastal Athletic Association teleconference.
“They played an Oklahoma team who is different and this past week against Memphis, Memphis is a good football team also,” Priore said. “I’m sure they’re going to want to play this home game and get a ‘W’ on their belt. We’ve played these games before … and there’s not a ton of difference between the talent levels outside of there’s 85 scholarships as opposed to 63, and a little bit of the speed of the game. We’ll be ready to compete.”
ASU sophomore offensive tackle Makilan Thomas said the Red Wolves won’t look past the Seawolves.
“We don’t look down on anyone. There’s been a lot of talk about them being an FCS team or whatever, but like Coach Jones preaches, we play to a standard,” Thomas said. “It doesn’t matter if we’re playing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers or we’re playing a high school team. There’s still that standard. We’re going to treat them like everybody else.”
ASU limited Memphis to 389 total yards last weekend. Although the Red Wolves have yet to come up with a turnover this season, they forced the Tigers to punt on six possessions. Memphis’ final touchdown came on the last play of the game.
Senior linebacker Melique Straker said the Red Wolves need to focus on small details to avoid last weekend’s defensive breakdowns.
“Sometimes when you get a little bit fatigued or other outside noise starts to creep in, whatever it is, it’s just focusing within that small period of time,” Straker said. “It’s just the details. I think we’re an amazing team and it just has to come all together.”
Junior safety Justin Parks said the Red Wolves are focusing on positives, adding that their goals are still in front of them. ASU opens Sun Belt Conference play a week from tonight at home against Southern Miss.
“I really feel like we’re a really good team, we’re just not playing together right now, but once we do, I really feel like we’ll be a really good team in this conference,” Parks said. “You can just see it in little tidbits like the way we play with violence on defense, the connection on offense, how our offensive line just pancakes people. I see that and I really, firmly believe that.”