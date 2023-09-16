A-State hopes to meet standard against SBU

Arkansas State’s Zak Wallace (21) tries to shake off a Memphis defender during last weekend’s game. The Red Wolves host Stony Brook this evening.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

JONESBORO — Butch Jones acknowledged the bottom line after pointing out places where he believes Arkansas State improved in its second game.

The Red Wolves are 0-2 after being outscored 110-3 by Oklahoma and Memphis. They are one of three teams in the Football Bowl Subdivision that have yet to score a touchdown, the others being Kent State and Sam Houston State.

A-State Football

Opponent: Stony Brook

Site: Centennial Bank Stadium, Jonesboro

Kickoff: 6 p.m.

Records: ASU 0-2; SBU 0-2

Television: ESPN Plus

Radio: KFIN (FM-107.9)

Series: First meeting

kturbeville@jonesborosun.com

