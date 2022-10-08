A-State hopes to seize opportunity against JMU

JONESBORO — Arkansas State head coach Butch Jones points to NCAA football statistics for a fact check on James Madison, the Red Wolves’ opponent tonight at Centennial Bank Stadium.
National statistics illustrate why the Dukes are off to a perfect start in the first season of their transition to the Football Bowl Subdivision.
James Madison (4-0, 2-0 Sun Belt) ranks among the top 10 nationally in a dozen categories, not including winning percentage. The Dukes are No. 1 or tied for first in five categories, including total defense and rushing defense.
Jones views tonight’s game, which kicks off at 6 o’clock, as a challenge and an opportunity as well for the Red Wolves (2-3, 1-1 Sun Belt). The game will be televised by the NFL Network (cable channel 400 in Jonesboro).
“This is a very, very good football team, but also an opportunity for us as a football program. It’s another opportunity to play at Centennial Bank Stadium, national television with the NFL Network,” Jones said. “We have to focus on the things that we can control. That’s our preparation, that’s our mindset going into the game and being ready to play and go through the ebbs and flows of a football game against a very, very quality opponent.”
James Madison made its move to FBS and the Sun Belt Conference after years of success at the Football Championship Subdivision, a run that included two national championships and 18 playoff appearances. Head coach Curt Cignetti is 37-5 in his fourth season with the Dukes.
Sun Belt coaches picked JMU sixth in the preseason East Division poll, ahead of only fellow league newcomer Old Dominion. Starting with their season opener, a 44-7 rout of Middle Tennessee, the Dukes went about revising expectations for their debut season in the league.
JMU erased a 25-point deficit in its Sun Belt opener to stun Appalachian State 32-28 in Boone, N.C. Last Saturday’s conference home opener was a blowout for the Dukes, who routed Texas State 40-13.
“Obviously they play with a lot of confidence. They have a swagger that they expect to win any time, anywhere they go,” Jones said. “That’s a byproduct of winning. It was never more evident than the App State game. They were way behind and they came back and found a way to win the football game. That’s a tribute to their culture.”
National observers have taken notice. JMU is receiving votes in both The Associated Press and USA Today Sports AFCA Coaches polls.
“We have our process, we have our way of doing things. We spent a lot of time in the offseason watching the Sun Belt teams on tape,” Cignetti said on Monday’s Sun Belt video conference. “I think all coaches have questions and unknowns about their team in fall camp, and I certainly was included in that group going into the opener. I thought we responded well in the opener. We’ve passed every test up to this point, but we certainly have a lot of areas where we can improve.”
The Dukes outscored their first four opponents 179-55. Quarterback Todd Centeio, a graduate transfer who has also played at Colorado State and Temple, has thrown for 918 yards and 11 touchdowns while also leading JMU in rushing (279 yards).
Centeio is one of five Dukes who have scored a rushing touchdown. Senior wide receiver Kris Thornton, a preseason All-Sun Belt selection, has 23 receptions for 343 yards and five of JMU’s 12 receiving touchdowns.
“James Madison, they’re a good program. Their quarterback is one of my childhood friends,” ASU senior defensive end Kivon Bennett said. “Me and Todd Centeio, we’ve been going back and forth since 2015, 2014. We’ve had some battles before. I’m excited. We have a great challenge and I have the utmost respect for their program.”
The Dukes are allowing only 217.5 total yards per game and just 46.2 rushing yards per game, both the best in FBS. JMU has 39 tackles for loss, led by senior defensive lineman Jamare Edwards with five and sophomore linebacker Taurus Jones with 4.5.
Junior defensive back Jarius Reimonenq, who spent three seasons at ASU before transferring after the 2021 season, is listed as a backup rover for the Dukes.
JMU is not eligible for postseason play as it makes the transition to FBS. Cignetti described that requirement as “antiquated,” but said the Dukes have discussed the fact that they can have a better Sun Belt record than anyone else in the league.
“I don’t want to get too far ahead of myself because I think every week is just going to be a tremendous challenge, and Arkansas State certainly presents a tremendous challenge,” Cignetti said. “They’re a really good football team.”
ASU snapped a three-game losing streak last Saturday with a 45-28 victory over Louisiana-Monroe, its 13th consecutive in the series with the Warhawks. Jones was not pleased with ASU’s start – the Red Wolves trailed in the second quarter – but he could see his team playing winning football in several aspects.
The Red Wolves did not have a turnover, were a combined 11-for-19 on third and fourth down conversions, went 5-for-5 in the red zone with five touchdowns, and scored a special teams touchdown on Johnnie Lang’s 98-yard kickoff return.
Lang, the national leader in all-purpose yardage at 187.2 per game, and Brian Snead are combining for 112.5 rushing yards per game. Quarterback James Blackman has completed 69.7 percent of his passes for 1,212 yards and seven touchdowns, with one interception.
Linebacker Jordan Carmouche leads ASU defensively with 34 tackles, including five for loss. End Dennard Flowers has three sacks.
“I think our players really understand now what winning football is. We’ve had great illustrations, great teaching points moving forward whether it’s for us or against us,” Jones said. “I think they’re starting to really realize about the three or four plays that can make the difference in a game, critical downs, situational football, complementary football, how all that sets itself up.”
ASU hits the road for two weeks after tonight’s game, visiting Southern Mississippi next Saturday and Louisiana-Lafayette on Oct. 22. The Red Wolves return home to play South Alabama on Oct. 29.