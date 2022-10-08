A-State hopes to seize opportunity against JMU

Arkansas State quarterback James Blackman fires a pass during last weekend’s game against Louisiana-Monroe. The Red Wolves host James Madison this evening.

 Justin Manning / Arkansas State

JONESBORO — Arkansas State head coach Butch Jones points to NCAA football statistics for a fact check on James Madison, the Red Wolves’ opponent tonight at Centennial Bank Stadium.

National statistics illustrate why the Dukes are off to a perfect start in the first season of their transition to the Football Bowl Subdivision.

A-State Football

Opponent: James Madison

Site: Centennial Bank Stadium (30,382), Jonesboro

Kickoff: 6 p.m.

Records: ASU 2-3, 1-1 SBC; JMU 4-0 2-0

Television: NFL Network

Radio: KFIN (FM-107.9)

Series: First meeting