A-State hoping momentum carries into SBC tourney

JONESBORO — Destinee Rogers believed a breakthrough was coming, based on Arkansas State’s progress in recent games.
The Red Wolves proved their interim head coach right with an unlikely victory to close the regular season.
ASU rallied to stun Texas-Arlington, the Sun Belt Conference’s second-place team, on the Lady Mavericks’ home floor on Saturday. Junior guard Jireh Washington scored 10 of the Red Wolves’ final 18 points in an 82-75 triumph.
“We made a lot of adjustments in the fourth quarter and my team, they executed those adjustments to perfection,” Rogers said Monday. “You didn’t see those silly mistakes that we had been making prior to this in the fourth quarter, proof that my team has learned through all of this. I’m just proud of them and I hope it gives us the confidence and the momentum we need going into the tournament.”
ASU (12-15, 5-9 Sun Belt) claimed the No. 8 seed with Saturday’s victory. The Red Wolves and ninth-seeded Coastal Carolina (14-10, 4-9 Sun Belt) open the conference tournament this morning at 11:30 in Pensacola, Fla., with the winner advancing to play top-seeded Troy on Friday.
Saturday’s victory over UTA (17-7, 11-4 Sun Belt) is ASU’s most impressive this season according to the NCAA’s NET Rankings.
The Lady Mavs are No. 140 in the NET. ASU doesn’t have another top-200 win, the closest being its victory over No. 210 Appalachian State.
“I just keep telling the team every game, ‘Just stay with it, stay the course, trust the process. You’ve been dealt a tough hand, but you just continue to keep playing. You continue to keep fighting and we’re going to get over the hump,’” Rogers said. “I know some of the breaks that we’ve been having kind of gone against us. I felt like we were going to get some that fall for us.”
Washington scored 26 points and freshman guard Lauryn Pendleton, who was named Sun Belt Freshman of the Year on Monday, added 25. Freshman guard Jade Upshaw added 14 points.
Rogers said Washington’s late-game takeover removed pressure from Pendleton and Upshaw, allowing them to play free. The Red Wolves outscored the Lady Mavs 29-21 in the fourth quarter.
“At the end of the game, I think it was kind of a relief for everybody, including myself,” said Rogers, whose team has suffered eight single-digit losses in Sun Belt play. “There’s so many times we were in the same situation and we weren’t getting over the hump, so to see us get over the hump the way we did was super encouraging for me. You could just tell they’re encouraged for this week. We’re excited for this week.”
ASU and Coastal are as closely matched in the NET Rankings as they are in the Sun Belt seedings, the Red Wolves standing at 216 and the Chanticleers at 217 on Tuesday.
While ASU routed Coastal 81-60 when the teams met Jan. 15 in Jonesboro, they lost junior guard Keya Patton to a season-ending knee injury late in that game. Junior forward Trinitee Jackson has since suffered a labrum tear that limits her playing time.
The Red Wolves are playing quite a bit of what Rogers describes as “small ball” with shorter, guard-heavy lineups.
“I’m really enjoying the way they play. When we go small, we’re super fast, we can be super aggressive defensively. We doubled the post in man and zone last game, which we’ll continue to do,” Rogers said. “I really enjoy when we go small because of how fast and how good offensively we are. Obviously we need TJ in the game, but TJ right now with that shoulder and missing two and a half weeks, her wind is not there, so she can only go about two to three minutes at a time.”
Jackson, who averages 11.8 points and 8.6 rebounds, was named third-team All-Sun Belt on Monday. Pendleton is the Sun Belt’s highest-scoring freshman at 11.2 points per game.
Washington leads ASU in scoring at 13.7 points per game, while senior guard Morgan Wallace adds 10.2 points and 8.0 rebounds per game.
Coastal is the Sun Belt’s top rebounding team for the season, beating opponents by an average of 12 per game on the boards. The Chanticleers feature first-team All-Sun Belt senior forward Aja Blount, who averages 18.7 points and 9.7 rebounds per game.
In Sun Belt games, the Chanticleers shot only 25.6 percent from the 3-point line while averaging more than 20 turnovers per game. They were 4-of-20 from the 3-point line with 24 turnovers in their loss at ASU.
“They’re huge, probably one of the biggest teams in the conference. If they’re going to go big on us, they’re going to have to chase us,” Rogers said. “When they played us, they had three bigs in at one time and I want to say it was 6-5, 6-3 and maybe 6-1. We’re going to be small, so good luck chasing us down the floor.
“We’ll pack it in and we’ll go zone and box out and rebound, and then we’re going to fly. Hopefully with us playing that way, we can kind of get them out of that. We took UTA out of their game as well doing that.”