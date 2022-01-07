A-State hoping to bounce back from OT setback

MONROE, La. — Arkansas State’s two-game tour of Louisiana concludes this afternoon with the Red Wolves trying to bounce back from an overtime loss.
Caleb Fields made a last-second 3-pointer to help ASU push Louisiana-Lafayette to overtime on Thursday night, only to see the host Ragin’ Cajuns prevail 83-77 in the extra period. The Red Wolves close their road swing today as they visit Louisiana-Monroe for another Sun Belt Conference game.
Tipoff at ULM’s Fant-Ewing Coliseum is scheduled for 2 p.m.
ASU (10-4, 1-1 Sun Belt) fell short Thursday night despite a 29-point, 17-rebound performance from second-year freshman forward Norchad Omier. Omier, the preseason Sun Belt Player of the Year, has been dominant lately with averages of 25 points and 13.5 rebounds in his last four games.
Head coach Mike Balado was surprised by Omier’s numbers when he saw the statistics after the game.
“That’s pretty dominant,” Balado said during his postgame radio interview Thursday night. “I thought he had a great game overall. I knew he scored a lot and I knew he had a ton of rebounds, I just didn’t know how many, but give them credit – (Theo) Akwuba is very good and so is Dou Gueye. They were very efficient tonight.”
While UL Lafayette (8-5, 3-0 Sun Belt) did not have forward Jordan Brown, the team’s season scoring leader, the Ragin’ Cajuns remained competitive in the paint with Akwuba and Gueye. Akwuba finished with 16 points and 15 rebounds, while Gueye finished with 13 points and 11 rebounds.
Forward Kobe Julien led UL Lafayette with 20 points and guard Trajan Wesley added 12 as the Cajuns shot 50 percent from the field.
ASU, meanwhile, finished at 35.8 percent from the field even with Omier making 11 of his 14 attempts. Fields, Desi Sills and Marquis Eaton were a combined 6-of-36 from the field, including 2-of-10 from the 3-point line.
“Fields made a gigantic play obviously to give us five more minutes to get out there and play. When you look at the stats, I’m astonished, like 6-for-36 between Desi, Caleb and Eaton, and we lose in overtime,” Balado said. “That’s really uncharacteristic of those three. I think we’ll shoot a lot better moving forward. Defensively I thought we did a better job in the second half than we did in the first, but they made some big plays.”
Markise Davis scored 11 points off the bench for the Red Wolves, while Fields and Eaton scored nine points each.
The first 20 minutes had seven lead changes with the Ragin’ Cajuns leading 35-30 at halftime. Trailing much of the second half, ASU saw the Ragin’ Cajuns use an 8-0 run to lead 62-53 with 8:36 to play.
The Red Wolves battled back with Davis draining a corner 3-pointer to tie the game at 66 with 3:40 left in regulation. A lob from Fields to Omier gave ASU a 68-67 lead, the first lead for the Red Wolves since 11-10 at 12:46 of the first half.
UL Lafayette scored the next five points. After the Ragin’ Cajuns split a pair of free throws with 13.3 seconds remaining, Fields drained a 3-pointer from the right wing to tie the game at 73 with 0.3 showing on the clock.
ASU was 1-of-8 from the field in overtime while being outscored 10-4.
ULM (9-6, 1-2 Sun Belt) defeated Arkansas-Little Rock 80-72 Thursday night, led by forward Russell Harrison with 28 points and 12 rebounds. Graduate transfer Andre Jones, a former Malvern standout who spent two seasons at UALR and two at Nicholls State, added 16 points and nine assists against his former team.
Koreem Ozier scored 12 points for the Warhawks, who played without guard Elijah Gonzales because of COVID-19 protocol according to the school’s website.
The Red Wolves and Warhawks split four meetings in last year’s division-only Sun Belt format, each winning twice at home. Five ULM players have double-digit scoring averages, led by Jones (13.3 points per game) and Harrison (12.9), and the Warhawks average a league-high 78.7 points per game.
“I remember Harrison, Ozier and Elijah Gonzales from the year before, all obviously very good players, and they added Andre Jones, who was at Little Rock a while back and he’s playing well for them also,” Balado said. “It’s never easy to win in this league on the road.”
