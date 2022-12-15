JONESBORO — Coach Destinee Rogers got a glimpse of Arkansas State’s capabilities Sunday when the Red Wolves suffered a hard-fought 77-63 loss to No. 21 Arkansas in Fayetteville.

Rogers expects the same type of performance from the Red Wolves tonight when they play Grambling State in ASU’s only home women’s basketball game this month.

A-State Women's Basketball

Opponent: Grambling State

Site: First National Bank Arena

Tipoff: 7 p.m.

Records: ASU 4-5; GSU 1-8

Television: ESPN Plus

Radio: KNEA (FM-95.3)

Series: ASU, 2-1

Last meeting: ASU, 76-56, 2017-18

