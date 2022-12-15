JONESBORO — Coach Destinee Rogers got a glimpse of Arkansas State’s capabilities Sunday when the Red Wolves suffered a hard-fought 77-63 loss to No. 21 Arkansas in Fayetteville.
Rogers expects the same type of performance from the Red Wolves tonight when they play Grambling State in ASU’s only home women’s basketball game this month.
“My challenge to my team is you have to play that same way no matter who you’re playing,” Rogers said. “I don’t care if you feel like you can walk in a gym or win a game or not, you have to play that same way every single game and I think that’s kind of been the issue we’re having with some of the losses that we’ve had.
“My challenge to my team is show up Thursday and play the same way that you played against a really good Arkansas team.”
Tipoff at First National Bank Arena is scheduled for 7 p.m.
ASU (4-5) never trailed by more than 16 points against Arkansas and was within six points with seven minutes to play. Rogers said she walked away proud of her team’s defense for the first time this season after the Red Wolves limited the Razorbacks to 38.2 percent shooting from the field, including 21.4 percent from the 3-point line.
It was a much different feeling than Rogers experienced after last Thursday’s 82-68 loss at North Alabama, which shot 71 percent from the field in the fourth quarter to pull away from ASU.
“That was probably the first game that I felt like we competed for four quarters, so that was encouraging for me walking away because I felt like we could build on that as far as confidence and building on toughness,” Rogers said. “When I walked away from the North Alabama, I was completely disappointed and just did not like the fight that our team showed in the fourth quarter. I was extremely proud of how they played against a Top 25 team, an undefeated team.”
Sophomore guard Izzy Higginbottom scored 19 points on Sunday. Higginbottom, a sophomore from Batesville who is a transfer from Missouri, has scored in double figures every game and leads the Red Wolves with an average of 15.8 points per game.
Rogers isn’t surprised at Higginbottom’s production.
“I’ve known Izzy since she was ninth, 10 grade, and she’s just a special player. I knew when she decided to come home that she would make this immediate impact for us,” Rogers said. “She’s just one of those kids that when you sign them, you just know that they’re like that. I’m really excited that she’s a part of our program and not only does she put up the numbers and things like that, the thing that’s the most impressive thing about Izzy is she leads by example.”
Sophomore guard Lauryn Pendleton, who scored 12 points against Arkansas, averages 12 points per game.
Sophomore guard/forward Leilani Augmon made her ASU debut against North Alabama, scoring 14 points and grabbing eight rebounds. Augmon had two steals against Arkansas along with six points and three rebounds.
“She’s just such a dynamic player. She’s long, she’s lanky,” Rogers said of Augmon. “She can play one through four, she can guard one through four. She’s a huge communicator on the floor, a big-time leader.”
Grambling (1-8) posted its lone victory by beating New Orleans 69-59 last month. The Tigers have faced a demanding schedule, losing to Tulane, Arizona State, Grand Canyon, San Diego State, Hawaii, Stanford, Florida Gulf Coast and Mississippi State.
I know they’re 1-8, but they’ve really stuck with some tough teams and their record, I don’t think it reflects how good they are,” Rogers said. “They’re athletic, they play fast, very similar to us.
“We can’t just show up and think that we’re going to beat anybody at this point. We’ve proven that we can’t do that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.