A-State hoping to end road woes at Texas State

JONESBORO — Having finally won a close football game this fall, Arkansas State has one more opportunity to earn a victory away from home.
The Red Wolves have lost all five road games this season, three after leading in the fourth quarter, heading into today’s contest at Texas State. ASU hasn’t finished a season without a road victory since 2007, when an 0-6 record away from home led to a 5-7 overall finish.
ASU has lost 15 of 17 road games since the start of the 2020 season, including 10 of 11 under second-year head coach Butch Jones.
“We always talk about road toughness, having road toughness. It would be great to get a road win this week,” sophomore safety Justin Parks said. “We’ve got to be tough on the road, we have to not be too high or too low. We have to be on an even keel.”
ASU and Texas State carry identical records into today’s game in San Marcos, Texas, each side 3-7 overall and 1-5 in the Sun Belt Conference. Kickoff at Bobcat Stadium is scheduled for 4 p.m.
While the Bobcats are aiming to snap a four-game losing streak that ended their bowl hopes, the Red Wolves are looking for back-to-back victories for the first time since beating Central Arkansas and Georgia State in 2020. ASU held off UMass 35-33 last Saturday by stopping a two-point conversion that would have tied the score in the final minute.
“I said it after the game, I thought we needed to win a game like that,” Jones said. “We know all the close games that we’ve been in down the stretch, but one way, shape, form or another reason, we’ve not made the critical play at the critical stage of the game that would help us win the game. Well, this week we were able to do that and I think that was progress in moving forward.”
The Red Wolves managed to win despite running 52 fewer plays, gaining 14 fewer first downs and producing 200 fewer yards than the Minutemen, who have won only one game. Still, ASU led by 16 points before UMass controlled the fourth quarter, a period when the Red Wolves have been outscored 93-49 for the season.
While Jones acknowledged the Red Wolves need to learn to finish opponents, he was pleased with their energy last Saturday.
“You saw a team that was connected. That hasn’t happened around here and that’s been really, really great to see,” Jones said. “Now, what we do with the confidence that was gained from this win? As we know, it’s a week-to-week season. It’s like I told our staff, every week in college football, you have to reinvent yourself. You can’t assume anything and you have to be ready to go.”
Injuries have been a problem for both ASU and Texas State. The Red Wolves have had 40 different starters, while head coach Jake Spavital said his team is down to five available scholarship wide receivers after beginning the season with 15.
“There is a lot of disappointment with where we’re at and the discussions that we’ve had as a program and where we stand of just not being able to play for bowl eligibility, but there’s still a lot to play for,” Spavital said during his weekly press conference. “We’ve got an Arkansas State team coming in and those games have been pretty exciting games the past two years to play against them. I think they’re a very similar team to us right now in terms of all the injuries and moving parts and amount of bodies that they’ve been playing, but they’re still playing extremely hard.”
Texas State prevailed 24-22 in last season’s meeting at Centennial Bank Stadium. It was the last game as a Red Wolf for quarterback Layne Hatcher, who entered the transfer portal shortly after the season finale, while running back Lincoln Pare left ASU after spring practice this year.
Hatcher and Pare now suit up for Texas State. Both players are listed atop the depth chart at their respective positions.
With 9,751 career passing yards, Hatcher could hit 10,000 for his career with 249 today. He has completed 63.1 percent of his passes for 2,324 yards and 19 touchdowns this year, with nine interceptions. Pare is Texas State’s leading rusher (476 yards) and also has 26 receptions for 197 yards.
Jones said the game is about ASU and Texas State, not Hatcher and Pare. Spavital said this week is awkward for both players.
“They’re tough kids and they’re going to play it off like it doesn’t really bother them, but I bet you they’re going to have a lot of butterflies and it probably means a lot more,” Spavital said. “When you play football with somebody, you sacrifice a lot for your teammates, so they’ve sacrificed a lot for Arkansas State and they’ve sacrificed a lot for Texas State. I bet you it will be one of those surreal moments.”
ASU closes the season at home next week against Troy (8-2, 5-1 Sun Belt).
ASU closes the season at home next week against Troy (8-2, 5-1 Sun Belt).
While ASU and Texas State are at the bottom of the Sun Belt in total offense, the teams rank higher on the other side of the football. Texas State is seventh out of 14 Sun Belt teams in total defense, giving up 361 yards per game, while ASU is No. 11 at 410.9 yards per game.
The Bobcats are tied for 16th nationally with 19 turnovers forced, coming up with 10 interceptions and nine fumbles. The Red Wolves have lost only seven turnovers, the fewest in the Sun Belt and tied for the fourth fewest nationally.
Senior quarterback James Blackman, who has thrown two interceptions in 272 pass attempts this season, said ASU’s biggest focus is taking care of the ball against Texas State.
“They do a good job of getting to the ball, leveraging the ball, tackling when they get to the ball, trying to create some turnovers when they get to the ball,” Blackman said. “They’ve been doing a good job of that. They’ve created 19 turnovers this year, so they’ve been doing a good job of taking the ball away.”
