A-State hoping to end road woes at Texas State

Arkansas State safety Eddie Smith celebrates after making a tackle against UMass during last Saturday’s game. The Red Wolves visit Texas State today.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

JONESBORO — Having finally won a close football game this fall, Arkansas State has one more opportunity to earn a victory away from home.

The Red Wolves have lost all five road games this season, three after leading in the fourth quarter, heading into today’s contest at Texas State. ASU hasn’t finished a season without a road victory since 2007, when an 0-6 record away from home led to a 5-7 overall finish.

A-State Football

Opponent: Texas State

Site: Bobcat Stadium (30,000), San Marcos, Texas

Kickoff: 4 p.m.

Records: ASU 3-7, 1-5 Sun Belt; TxSt 3-7, 1-5 Sun Belt

Television: ESPN3

Radio: KFIN (FM-107.9)

Series: ASU, 6-3

Last meeting: TxSt, 24-22, 2021

kturbeville@jonesborosun.com

kturbeville@jonesborosun.com