JONESBORO — The grander goals are gone, leaving Arkansas State with the simple objective of showing progress in the final weeks of its 108th football season.
One victory in the last three games would mean a one-game improvement over last year’s 2-10 record. Two or three would be more encouraging for the Red Wolves, who have lost three games they led in the fourth quarter and suffered a rash of injuries.
“Especially having three games left, we want to at least finish off better than what we did last season,” senior quarterback James Blackman said. “Our mindset is taking it one game at time, just trying to be able to knock it down one game at a time and get the wins. Our focus is UMass this week and these three games are going to be big to show our improvement and our growth.”
The Red Wolves (2-7) and Minutemen (1-8) meet for the first time this afternoon at Centennial Bank Stadium, where kickoff is scheduled for 2 p.m.
Both teams are trying to stop losing streaks, four games for ASU and six for Massachusetts, which is an independent. The Red Wolves haven’t won since defeating Louisiana-Monroe on Oct. 1, while the Minutemen have only a Sept. 17 victory over Stony Brook to their credit.
Second-year head coach Butch Jones said he talks to his players about how they will be remembered, whether ASU football is better because of their participation and the legacy they will leave.
“We talk about that all the time,” Jones said. “They tell you the right things, their intentions are good. Now we have to back those intentions up with actions.”
The Red Wolves were manhandled in their last two games, falling 38-18 to Louisiana-Lafayette and 31-3 to South Alabama, but should have more players available coming out of an open date.
Sophomore defensive end Ethan Hassler said success in the final three games is important going into the offseason.
“It’s very vital; 2-7, it’s not what everybody expected, but we have to finish,” Hassler said. “I feel like the finish is the most important thing because you’re going to have momentum in recruiting. You can sell it to the guys, that we had a three-game win streak at the end; pull up the tapes and see how we play, play hard and stuff like that.
“We’re also going to have a lot of momentum going into the offseason. Everybody feels good going into spring ball, which goes into the summer, which ultimately leads into next season.”
Today’s game is ASU’s first against an opponent from New England. The Red Wolves are scheduled to travel to UMass next October to compete the home-and-home deal.
When the contract was signed in 2019, the series had the possibility of then-ASU coach Blake Anderson facing a former assistant in Walt Bell, who took over at UMass in 2019. Anderson left ASU for Utah State after the 2020 season and Bell, now offensive coordinator at Indiana, was relieved of his duties at UMass late in the 2021 season.
Don Brown is in the first season of his second stint as head coach at UMass, where his teams were 43-19 from 2004-08. Jones has crossed paths with Brown a few times over the years.
“I don’t want to date myself, but I was in my first full-time job at Wilkes University and we had to go to Plymouth State in 1993 and I think Don was in his first season as the head football coach at Plymouth State, so we kind of go back a long time and obviously played against them in the Citrus Bowl when he was the defensive coordinator at the University of Michigan,” Jones said. “Schematically they challenge you in so many aspects when you look at them defensively. They’re very active. They force you to beat them.”
The Minutemen have been more competitive defensively, allowing 30.4 points and 374 yards per game. At 11.9 points per game offensively, they are the lowest-scoring team in the Football Bowl Subdivision.
UMass, which averages 256.8 yards per game, has scored seven rushing touchdowns and two passing touchdowns in nine games.
“They play four different quarterbacks, so they’re going to test our eye discipline just like every other team,” Hassler said. “They’re not necessarily going for their plays; they’re looking to beat us, so they’re going to run plays that we’ve seen over the course of the season, specific plays, and try to attack us and our deficiencies. That’s what we’re honing in on this week, just the same stuff, the same problematic plays.”
UMass’ defense has come up with 13 turnovers, including eight interceptions. The Minutemen, who have limited opponents to 14 passing touchdowns, are yielding an average of more than 184 rushing yards per game after giving up 274 in last week’s 27-10 loss at Connecticut.
ASU’s offensive production has dropped over the last month. The Red Wolves have finished with less than 100 yards rushing in each of their last four games and have had less than 300 total in each game of their losing streak.
Jones said ASU will have to execute under duress against UMass.
“As Coach Brown likes to say, pressure makes the pipes burst, and we’re going to have a lot of pressure thrown against us,” Jones said. “We have to prove to them that we can handle all the different blitzes and looks and pressure-type situations.”