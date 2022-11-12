JONESBORO — The grander goals are gone, leaving Arkansas State with the simple objective of showing progress in the final weeks of its 108th football season.

One victory in the last three games would mean a one-game improvement over last year’s 2-10 record. Two or three would be more encouraging for the Red Wolves, who have lost three games they led in the fourth quarter and suffered a rash of injuries.

A-State Football

Opponent: UMass

Site: Centennial Bank Stadium (30,382), Jonesboro

Kickoff: 2 p.m.

Records: ASU 2-7; UMass 1-8

Television: ESPN3

Radio: KFIN (FM-107.9)

Series: First meeting

kturbeville@jonesborosun.com