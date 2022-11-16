JONESBORO — Arkansas State plays its home opener in women’s basketball tonight against Hendrix. Tipoff at First National Bank Arena is set for 7 p.m. The teams also met last season, with ASU winning 98-48.

The Red Wolves (0-2) are coming off Monday’s 73-54 loss at Tennessee-Martin. UTM, which trailed by 10 points in the third quarter, outscored ASU 26-6 in the fourth quarter.