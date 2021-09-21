A-State lists Blackman as No. 1 quarterback

JONESBORO — Arkansas State’s depth chart before the first three games did not indicate a definite starter at quarterback, only that it would be James Blackman or Layne Hatcher.
This week’s depth chart is different in that Blackman is listed alone as the No. 1 quarterback for Saturday’s game at Tulsa, although first-year head coach Butch Jones rejects the notion that ASU has settled on a starter.
“I don’t say settle,” Jones said Tuesday during his weekly press conference. “They’re still going to compete and Layne is going to have every opportunity as James, but James has gotten better and better and better. Like I said, he played winning football for us and he’s been very consistent in practice.
“We’ll still continue to compete and see who has the best week in practice. I have total faith and confidence in Layne, but James has earned that right, right now, and he produced and he’s playing winning football for us. We have to get all 10 other individuals around him doing the same thing and we’ll be perfectly fine.”
While ASU (1-2) did not score a touchdown Saturday in a 52-3 loss at Washington, Jones said Blackman played well on a day when the Red Wolves dropped seven passes.
Blackman played deep into the fourth quarter before being replaced by Hatcher for a couple of series. He finished the day 16-of-38 passing for 176 yards, with no interceptions. Hatcher was 6-of-11 for 44 yards and was intercepted once.
“I thought James Blackman gave us an opportunity to win. I thought he played his best football, but the quarterback is a byproduct of 10 other individuals around him,” Jones said. “We had way too many dropped passes. Like I said, a dropped pass is the equivalent of a turnover. It stifles your momentum. You struggle to get into rhythm and some of those could have resulted in touchdown plays as well.”
Blackman, a junior transfer from Florida State, started ASU’s season opener against Central Arkansas and played two-plus quarters before being relieved by Hatcher, who threw four touchdown passes in the Red Wolves’ 40-21 victory.
Hatcher, a sophomore who shared playing time last season at ASU, started the second game against Memphis. Blackman entered the game late in the third quarter, throwing four touchdown passes to lead a comeback that fell short in a 55-50 loss.
“I thought Saturday he was very aggressive in what he saw,” Jones said of Blackman. “He’s been extremely accurate with the deep ball. He’s done a good job with the immediate throws as well and just the overall management of the offense, and I think his overall command as well and the leadership that’s coming.”
Jones pointed to long gains on “explosive plays” as a problem once again for ASU’s defense. The Red Wolves gave up six passes of 30 or more yards, two of which went for touchdowns as Washington passed for 398 yards as a team.
Offensively, Jones said ASU was inefficient, pointing to first down as the problem in the Red Wolves facing long-yardage situations on third down. ASU was 5-of-18 on third down.
“This team has to learn how to have intensity for 60 minutes. That’s something you have to practice in your daily life,” Jones said. “You have to practice it every day in practice. You have to practice it in the weight room. It’s the ability, the discipline to have intensity for 60 minutes. I did not see that in our team for 60 minutes.”
Jones said the difficulty of ASU’s non-conference schedule can obscure progress in some areas. The Red Wolves’ three FBS non-conference opponents were a combined 17-7 last season.
“Me as a leader of this program, I have to look at where we’re at and sometimes you don’t really see the progress that you’re making because of the quality of opponents that we’ve played with a Memphis, a Washington and now a Tulsa,” Jones said. “I have to be able to sit back and look at, OK, what do we need to improve on, where are we at, and what do we need to do to get better, but also I see the progress that we’re making, some areas more than others.
“You’re learning that at this level, scheduling is everything. That’s why we have to stay the course. That’s why I said this team will continue to be a work in progress as we progress through the season, and we have another great challenge on the road this week.”